PRECIOUS-Gold eases as investors await Fed minutes

Shutterstock photo





* Eyes on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole symposium for rateoutlook

* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.2% on Tuesday (Updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5% at $1,499.51 per ounce as of1232 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slipped 0.4% to$1,509.60.

The metal is still up more than $80 this month after recentstrong gains fuelled by worries over the outlook for the globaleconomy, and the prospect of more U.S. interest rate cuts.

"The market is nervous while it waits for further cues onthe outcome of the Fed meeting minutes," said Jigar Trivedi, acommodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & StockBrokers.

However, "fundamentals for gold remain positive as centralbankers have increased their gold reserves amid geopoliticaltension, trade spats and signals of stimulus," he added.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's most recentmeeting in July - when the U.S. central bank cut interest ratesfor the first time in a decade - are due on Wednesday.

Traders are also awaiting the central bank's annual JacksonHole seminar later this week, with major focus on a scheduledspeech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell's comments are of particular interest after lastweek's inversion of the U.S. yield curve - widely regarded as arecession signal - boosted expectations the Fed would lowerinterest rates at its September policy meeting. US/

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

"Gold is declining below $1,500, confirming theconsolidation phase that has taken place in the last few days,"ActivTrades analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

"Despite this, the main trend remains bullish, with furtherrallies... likely in the medium term, while in the short termthe scenario is lateral, with prices that could draw a rangebetween $1,475 and $1,530."

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump said onTuesday he had to confront China over trade even if it causedshort-term harm to the U.S. economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G152

The escalation in the trade war between the world's biggesteconomies and an increasingly dovish shift in policy by centralbanks have contributed to a more than 6% rise in gold thismonth.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , rose0.2% to 845.17 tonnes on Tuesday from Monday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.35% to$17.06 per ounce, while platinum XPT= edged 0.1% higher to$849.06.

Palladium XPD= was steady at $1,491.38 per ounce. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in BengaluruEditing by Alexandra Hudson and Jan Harvey) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy