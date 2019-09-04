PRECIOUS-Gold eases as equities gain on Brexit, Hong Kong progress

Shutterstock photo





Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on early Thursday, withan uptick in equities propped up by positive developments aroundBrexit deadlock and Hong Kong protests, but prices hovered nearover six-year high hit in the last session on persistentconcerns about slowing global growth.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.2% at $1,557.8 anounce.

* The dollar index .DXY , which measures the greenbackagainst a basket of currencies, dipped to a one-week low, whileAsian stocks perked up on progress in the political crises inBritain and Hong Kong. USD/MKTS/GLOB

* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, in a pre-recorded televisedmessage, on Wednesday formally withdrew the bill, acceding toone of the five demands by pro-democracy protesters, althoughmany demonstrators and lawmakers said the move was too little,too late. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0NCurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V2I3

* The British parliament voted on Wednesday to prevent PrimeMinister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Unionwithout a deal on Oct. 31, but rejected his first bid to call asnap election two weeks before the scheduled exit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V2FD

* The U.S. economy grew at a modest pace in recent weeks,with manufacturing buffeted by a global slowdown while consumerpurchases gave mixed signals on the strength of householdspending, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLA4KEF7L [ urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V0V8]

* Christine Lagarde took a major step towards becoming theEuropean Central Bank's next president on Wednesday, securingthe backing of a European Parliament committee after pledging tokeep policy loose while undertaking a broader strategy review. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V2H7urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V5LU

* The London Metal Exchange's gold and silver futures arebeing thrown into doubt, with the imminent resignation ofSociete Generale SOGN.PA as a market maker threatening todeepen a decline in trading activity, three sources said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25H50Z

* Holdings in SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.66% to 895.90 tonnes onWednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000KR

* India's gold imports plunged 73% in August from a year agoto the lowest level in three years as a rally in local prices toa record high and a hike in import duty discouraged retailbuying, a government source said on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V15O

DATA AHEAD0600 Germany Industrial Orders MM July1230 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Weekly1345 U.S. Markit Comp, Svcs Final PMIs Aug1400 U.S. Factory Orders MM July1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Aug

