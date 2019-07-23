PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar strengthens on U.S. debt deal

Shutterstock photo





* Gold narrows losses slightly after Boris Johnson'selection

* ECB to meet on Thursday, Fed on July 30-31

* Spot gold may fall to $1,401-$1,409/oz range - technicals

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

July 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to a near one-weeklow on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened following a deal onextending a debt limit in the United States.

President Donald Trump and U.S. congressional leaders agreedon Monday on a two-year extension of the debt limit and federalspending caps to avert a government default this year but addingto budget deficits in the world's largest economy, lifting thedollar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,423.25 per ounce as of 1212GMT. Prices had dropped to $1,413.80 earlier in the session,last touched on July 17.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 dropped 0.2% to $1,423.90.

"We are seeing some dollar strength. It is no surprise thereis a little bit of profit-taking coming in," said Ross Norman,chief executive at bullion dealer Sharps Pixley.

"This does not mean the bull run is over. Gold needs toconsolidate on those higher levels and is taking a breather."

The greenback rose 0.3% versus a basket of its rivals .DXY to 97.56, its highest level since July 9, making gold moreexpensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

The Fed is seen as certain to cut its benchmark rate at itsJuly 30-31 meeting. The European Central Bank (ECB) is alsoexpected to signal easier monetary policy when it meets onThursday.

"You've seen a sharp upward move over the past weeks ingold. The momentum seems to have been lost and some short-terminvestors have looked to take those healthy profits ahead of theU.S. Federal Reserve decision next week," said Capital Economicsanalyst Ross Strachan.

Bullion narrowed losses following news that Boris Johnsonwould replace Theresa May as Britain's new prime minister. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O23B

Despite underlying support, analysts say gold could postlosses in the coming days. Gold may fall into a range of$1,401-$1,409 per ounce as it has broken a support at $1,422,said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O10F

Meanwhile, silver XAG= rose 0.5% to $16.42 an ounce.

"Silver has authenticated gold's rally... What this has doneis put the gold-silver ratio down to a level which you might notordinarily expect, just below 87," said Sharps Pixley's Norman,adding some correction in silver could be expected.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed ETF, New York'sSPDRGold Trust, rose 0.6% on Monday from Friday, while the largestsilver-backed ETF, the iShares Silver TrustSLV , rose 2.6%during the same period. Holdings in the silver ETF have risenabout 10% so far this month. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, palladium XPD= dippedslightly to $1,528.01 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.6%to $849.25. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in BengaluruEditing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens) ((karthikasuresh.namboothiri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67490997 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832); Reuters Messaging:karthikasuresh.namboothiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

