PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar holds firm after robust U.S. data

* Dollar hits one-week high

* Silver holds steady near four-month high

* Fed to issue the Beige Book of economic conditions at 1800GMT (Adds quote, updates prices)

July 17 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Wednesday as the dollarheld near a one-week high on the back of better than expectedretail sales data from the United States, while investors waitedfor direction on interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.3% to $1,401.60 per ounce as of 0853GMT. Prices were on track for a third straight session of fallsas robust data trimmed expectations of an aggressive interestrate cut by the Fed.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for August delivery shed 0.6% to$1,403.10.

"We're seeing a delayed reaction (in gold) consideringyesterday's movement in the foreign exchange market," saidQuantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.

"It is crucial for gold to hold above $1,400. If prices fallslightly below this level, we should see some buying interestcoming in and pushing prices higher."

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was effectively unchanged at 97.365 after gaining0.5% the previous day following a rise in U.S. retail salesnumbers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSGIEF75 The U.S. currency held near a one-weekhigh.

The data dampened expectations that the Fed could cutinterest rates by 50 basis points (bps) rather than 25 bps atits month-end policy review. USD/

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, meanwhile, said onTuesday that an interest rate cut of a half a percentage pointat the U.S. central bank's July 30-31 policy meeting could meanthat the Fed's inflation goal is reached sooner. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1JH

Investors now await the Fed's 'Beige Book' later in the dayfor insight on how trade tensions are affecting the businessoutlook.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, whichlift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Theyalso boost the dollar, in which the metal is priced.

In the latest on the trade row, U.S. President Donald Trumpsaid on Tuesday the United States still has a long way to go toconclude a deal with China but could impose tariffs on anadditional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if needed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

"Gold remains locked within the $1,400 - $1,420 range, whilemore broadly we look for a move outside of $1,380 - $1,440 formedium-term direction," trading firm MKS PAMP said in a note.

Meanwhile, silver XAG= held steady at $15.56 an ounce,extending gains for a fourth straight session. It hovered closeto a more than four-month high of $15.69.

Amongst other precious metals, platinum XPT= fell 0.4%, to$834.86 per ounce while palladium XPD= dropped 0.5% to $1,517.