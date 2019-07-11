Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold eases after surprise U.S. CPI jump, holds above $1,400/oz

* Analyst sees gold's decline as a kneejerk reaction bymarket

* Palladium erases gains after hitting 16-week high (Updates prices)

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

Spot gold XAU= shed 1% to $1,404.40 per ounce as of 1:30p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), dropping nearly $15 after U.S. consumerprices demonstrated a pick-up in underlying inflation,increasing in June by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled 0.4% lower to $1,406.70per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a one-week high of $1,426 earlier inthe session.

The Federal Reserve last month downgraded its U.S. inflationprojection for 2019 to 1.5% from the 1.8% projected in March.

However, this may probably not change expectations the U.S.central bank will cut interest rates this month.

"We saw today's inflation data - the markets started to backoff today because it challenges the need for additional ratecuts," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAABank, calling bullion's decline a kneejerk reaction.

Thursday's move "is just an adjustment of the fact thatmaybe it had gone up a little fast yesterday, but is stillholding nicely above $1,400, and it looks like we going tocontinue holding above $1,400," he added.

Spot gold rose 1.5% on Wednesday after Fed Chair JeromePowell's dovish remarks, where he confirmed the U.S. economy wasstill under threat from disappointing factory activity, tameinflation and a simmering trade war, and said the Fed stoodready to "act as appropriate." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

This statement weighed on the dollar. The U.S. currencyagainst major other currencies .DXY was largely tepid for asecond session. USD/

Policymakers from the U.S. central bank are scheduled tomeet on July 30-31, where investors will look for further cueson monetary policy easing.

Gold in June rallied to a six-year peak of $1,438.63 anounce, largely on the back of expectations of rate cuts by keycentral banks amid concerns over the global economy.

"A break above $1,438 may lead to further buying orders with$1,500 being the next level traders looking to target," HusseinSayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, wrote in a researchnote.

Indicative of investor sentiment, holdings of SPDR GoldTrust GLD , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-tradedfund, rose 0.8% on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, palladium XPD= erased gainsand dipped 1.7% to $1,561.86 per ounce, having earlier hit ahigh of $1,605.52.

Silver XAG= was down 0.9% to $15.10, while spot platinum XPT= dipped 0.8% to $818. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru, editingby G Crosse) ((karthikasuresh.namboothiri@thomsonreuters.com;+1-651-848-5832, outside N.America, +91-80-6749-0997; ReutersMessaging:karthikasuresh.namboothiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





