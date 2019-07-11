Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold eases after surprise U.S. CPI jump, holds above $1,400

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


* Gold's decline a "knee jerk reaction"- analyst

* Palladium erases gains after hitting 16-week high (Add comments, updates prices)

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

Spot gold XAU= dipped 0.3% to $1,415.20 per ounce as of10:18 a.m. EDT (1418 GMT), dropping nearly $6 after U.S.consumer prices demonstrated a pick-up in underlying inflation,increasing in June by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for August delivery were up 0.3%to $1,417.80 per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a one-week high of $1,426 earlier inthe session.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last month downgraded its inflationprojection for 2019 to 1.5% from the 1.8% projected in March. However, this may probably not change expectations the bankwill cut interest rates this month.

"We saw today's inflation data - the markets started to backoff today because it challenges the need for additional ratecuts," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAABank, calling bullion's decline a knee-jerk reaction.

"(Thursday's move) is just an adjustment of the fact thatmaybe it had gone up a little fast yesterday, but is stillholding nicely above $1,400, and it looks like we going tocontinue holding above $1,400."

Spot gold rose 1.5% on Wednesday after Fed Chair JeromePowell's dovish remarks, where he confirmed the U.S. economy wasstill under threat from disappointing factory activity, tameinflation and a simmering trade war, and said the Fed stoodready to "act as appropriate." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

This statement weighed on the dollar. The U.S. currencyagainst major other currencies .DXY extended declines for asecond session. USD/

Policymakers from the U.S. central bank are scheduled tomeet on July 30-31, where investors will look for further cueson monetary policy easing.

Gold rallied to a six-year peak of $1,438.63 an ounce lastmonth, largely on the back of expectations of rate cuts by keycentral banks amid concerns over the global economy.

"A break above $1,438 may lead to further buying orders with$1,500 being the next level traders looking to target," HusseinSayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, wrote in a note.

Indicative of investor sentiment, holdings of SPDR GoldTrust GLD , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-tradedfund, rose 0.8% on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Amongst other precious metals, palladium XPD= erased gainsand dipped 1.4% to $1,567.01 per ounce, having earlier hit ahigh of $1,605.52.

Silver XAG= was down 0.1% to $15.22, while spot platinum XPT= gained 0.3% to $827.25 per ounce. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in BengaluruEditing by Nick Zieminski) ((karthikasuresh.namboothiri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67490997 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832); Reuters Messaging:karthikasuresh.namboothiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GLD ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar