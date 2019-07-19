PRECIOUS-Gold eases after breaching $1,450/oz on rate-cut hopes, Iran tensions

Shutterstock photo





By Brijesh Patel

July 19 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Friday as investors lockedin profits after the bullion surpassed $1,450 an ounce for thefirst time in more than six years on dovish signals on monetarypolicy from the U.S. Federal Reserve and fresh tensions in theMiddle East.

Spot gold XAU= hit $1,452.60 an ounce in early trade, itshighest since May 2013, and was down 0.5% at $1,439.41, as of0741 GMT.

The metal is on track for a second straight weekly gain.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 jumped about 1% to $1,440.50.

At a central banking conference on Thursday, New York FedPresident John Williams said policymakers need to add stimulusearly to deal with lower inflation when interest rates are nearzero and cannot wait for an economic disaster tounfold. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

"Depending on how you want to look at Williams' commentslast night, it was an academic report, but cutting to the layerof the bait and getting to the meat of the argument, it isdovish," said Stephen Innes, managing partner, Vanguard Markets.

"Gold is trading above $1,400, we are nowhere nearthreatening to go back to $1,360 or $1,375, and there is so muchbuying going on. Expect gold prices to continue to marchhigher."

The comments from Williams made it a virtual certainty theFed would opt to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) atits July 30-31 policy meeting and also fuelled expectations ofan even deeper 50 bps reduction.

In the wake of Williams' comments, the dollar .DXY fell toa near two-week low on Thursday, before firming slightly inearly Asian trade. USD/

Uncertainty in the Middle East also boosted the metal'ssafe-haven appeal. The United States said on Thursday a U.S.Navy ship had "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait ofHormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran saidit had no information about losing a drone. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J5PN

"The extra push for gold prices came from comments byWilliams which implied quite aggressive rate-cutting, plus theIranian drone news and the seizure of a tanker by the Iraniansin the Straits of Hormuz," said Nicholas Frappell, globalgeneral manager at ABC Bullion.

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.42% to 814.62 tonnes onThursday from Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold may climb to $1,461 per ounce, as it has cleared aresistance at $1,439, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K0PR

Silver XAG= rose 0.5% to $16.42 per ounce, having earlierscaled its highest since June 2018 at $16,46. The metal is ontrack for its best week in three years.

Platinum XPT= gained 0.8% to $855.35, while palladium XPD= shed 0.3% to $1,520.97 an ounce. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru;editing by Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

