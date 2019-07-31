Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold drops to 2-week low after Fed rate outlook lifts dollar

By Reuters

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to a two-week low onThursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a25-basis-point rate cut as expected but ruled out a lengthyeasing cycle, sending the dollar to a two-year peak.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 dropped 1.3% to $1,419 an ounce.

* Policymakers moved the U.S. central bank's benchmarkovernight lending rate to a target range of 2.00% to 2.25%,citing concerns about the global economy and muted U.S.inflation.

* However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking in a newsconference after the release of the central bank's statement,characterised Wednesday's rate cut as "a mid-cycle adjustment topolicy", a sign to markets that further sharp cuts were notimminent. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

* The dollar index .DXY jumped to a two-year high afterPowell signaled the move was not the start of a rate-cuttingcycle. USD/

* U.S. Treasuries reacted to Powell's remarks by flatteningthe yield curve as the front-end of the market US2YT=RR scaledback on prior expectations for at least a 100 basis points ofeasing in the near-term. US/

* Asian shares fell to six-week lows on Thursday. MKTS/GLOB

* U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended a brief round of tradetalks on Wednesday with little sign of progress and agreed tomeet again in September, prolonging an uneasy truce in ayear-long trade war between the world's two largest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0U0

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.18% to 823.42tonnes on Wednesday from 824.89 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

* The U.S. Mint sold 5,500 ounces of American Eagle goldcoins in July, up 10% from the previous month, according to thelatest data. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24W1PO

DATA AHEAD(GMT)

* 0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final July

* 1100 UK BOE Bank Rate Aug

* 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly

* 1345 US Markit Mfg PMI Final July

* 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI July (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





