PRECIOUS-Gold drops for 4th session as improved risk appetite weighs

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.82% on Monday

* Chinese CPI, PPI data better than expected

* Investors await ECB policy meeting on Thursday (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a fourth straightsession on Tuesday as risk appetite remained buoyed bybetter-than-expected economic data, which suggested that theglobal economy was perhaps not doing as badly as previouslyassumed.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6% at $1,490.48 per ounce, as of0421 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 13 at $1,486earlier in the session.

Bullion prices have shed nearly 5% since hitting a more than6-year peak of $1,557 on Sept. 4.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.8% to $1,498.50 per ounce.

Data released earlier in the day showed China's Augustconsumer price index (CPI) rose 2.8% year-on-year, aboveexpectations for 2.6%, while the producer price index (PPI), akey barometer of corporate profitability, contracted less thanexpected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN0002Z2

"A lot has already been factored in about the effect of thetrade war on China. Better-than-expected numbers might suggestthat the impact might not be as deep as many thought," saidMichael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

"Globally we are seeing a shift back towards growth assetsand that's coming at the cost of the safe-havens."

The trade war between China and the United States has upsetmarkets globally since it began more than a year ago, fanningconcerns of a global economic slowdown.

However, markets took heart from their decision to holdtalks in early October in Washington.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said onMonday he did not see the threat of a recession as PresidentDonald Trump seeks to revive trade negotiations, adding that heexpected a positive year ahead for the U.S. economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2600DY "If prices hold at $1,490, we might see gold steadying.However, gold's short-term trend is downward. If it breaksthrough $1,480, it could fall to $1,425," McCarthy said.

Investors now await the European Central Bank's meeting onThursday for clues on monetary policy easing. The ECB is all butcertain to introduce a package of monetary easing and stimulusmeasures, but markets doubt it will opt for a massivequantitative easing. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V39I

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected to cutinterest rates next week.

"A resumption in U.S.-China trade talks along withaccommodative monetary policy by global central banks hasrenewed risk appetite for the current term," Phillip Futuressaid in a note.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.82% to 882.42tonnes on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000KZ

