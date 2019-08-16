PRECIOUS-Gold drops as equities surge, but eyes 3rd weekly gain

Shutterstock photo





By Eileen Soreng

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday as stocks and thedollar firmed, but fears of a slowing global economy and lack ofclarity on the U.S.-China trade war kept bullion on track for athird straight weekly gain.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.5% at $1,514.70 per ounce as of1:42 p.m. EDT (1751 GMT), but is up over 1% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled down 0.5% at $1,523.60.

"The dollar index is strengthening quite a bit, equityfutures are coming back. ... We're going back a bit to riskierassets," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities strategist atRJO Futures, adding that gold could also be seeing some profittaking.

Hopes for more official economic stimulus for the economyand the easing of a bond market rally drove a broad rise in U.S.stocks on Friday, as a bruising week for markets drew to aclose. .Nurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY , which measures thegreenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.1%after hitting a two-week high. USD/

"On the daily charts gold still looks good, but we've haveto get above that $1,546 in order to reignite new longs into themarket," Streible said.

Bullion has risen more than $100 since the beginning of themonth amid falling global bond yields, heightened trade tensionsand a slew of disappointing economic data globally.

Earlier this week, 10-year Treasury yields dropped below thetwo-year yield for the first time in 12 years. Curve inversionis widely considered a warning that the economy is headed forrecession. US/

"There are lots of demand factors and drivers that aremaking the incremental gold buyer keep their eyes on the goldmarket," said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. GlobalInvestors.

"I anticipate gold pulling into about the $1,460 level. ...It's still not breaking trend and that'd probably be a goodlevel for people to start accumulating."

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believedChina wanted to make a trade deal and that the dispute would befairly short. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B1TK

Beijing had vowed to counter the latest tariffs on Chinesegoods but called on Washington to meet it halfway on a potentialdeal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

Investors will now focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve'sannual symposium next week for further hints on monetary easing.

On the technical side, spot gold may fall into a range of$1,483-$1,503 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analystWang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C0T4

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 0.6% to $17.16 per ounce, butwas on track for a second consecutive weekly gain.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.9% to $849.95 an ounce, whilepalladium XPD= rose 0.4% to $1,450.7 an ounce.

