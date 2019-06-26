PRECIOUS-Gold drops as bets fade for big Fed rate cut fade; eyes on trade talks

Shutterstock photo





By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

June 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Wednesday onsignals the U.S. Federal Reserve would not make too steep a cutto interest rates next month, but still held ground above thekey psychological $1,400 level.

Spot gold XAU= shed 0.8% to $1,411.21 per ounce as of 1:56p.m. EDT (1756 GMT), having fallen more than 1% earlier in thesession.

Gold is on track to snap a six-session streak of gains andalso its biggest one day percentage fall in more than two weeks.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled 0.2% lower to $1,415.40.

"In gold, people were looking for a reason to sell some justbecause over the past week and a half gold has gone upexponentially. It had that break down and then kept on running,"said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

"You're seeing people playing the volatility."

In the previous session, prices had hit a six-year peak of$1,438.63 primarily on the back of heightened expectations thatthe Fed, like many counterparts around the world, would cutrates in acknowledgment of tepid economic stimulus and weakdata.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stressed the central bank'sindependence from U.S. President Donald Trump, who is pushingfor rate cuts. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, consideredone of the most dovish U.S. central bankers, surprised someinvestors by saying a 50 basis point cut in rates "would beoverdone." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1HA

Following the statements from the Fed officials, gold sappedgains and has dropped nearly 2.6%. Lower interest rates reducethe opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, promptinginvestors to sell some.

The comments by Powell and Bullard have assisted in"enabling the dollar to find some much-needed support andundermining buck-denominated precious metals," Fawad Razaqzada,market analyst with Forex.com, wrote in a note, adding that arebound in equities on trade talk hopes between U.S. and Chinahas further pressured gold.

Trump is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping atthe G20 summit in Japan, where he said there is a possibility adeal could be struck, omitting the need for imposing moretariffs on goods from China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X0EY

"As time goes on, there are more uncertainties and that'swhat is keeping gold prices above $1,400," said an analyst basedin New York.

"Prices should hold and continue to trend higher, unlessthere is some resolution on (U.S.-China) trade issues."

