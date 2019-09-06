PRECIOUS-Gold drops 1%, set for weekly fall on positive U.S. data, trade optimism

Shutterstock photo





* Gold down about 0.9% so far this week

* Silver on track to post its first weekly fall in five

* U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT (Updates prices)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1% on Friday, putting it ontrack for its second straight weekly fall, as robust economicdata from the United States and the planned resumption of tradetalks between Washington and Beijing boosted appetite forriskier assets.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.9% at $1,505.41 per ounce as of1152 GMT, having shed as much as 1% earlier in the session, andretreating from an over six-year peak of $1,557 touched onWednesday.

Gold fell more than 2% on Thursday and was down about 0.9%so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slid 0.8% to $1,513.80.

"The good economic news from the U.S. and the news of therestart of trade negotiations drove risk-on sentiment and inturn drove down demand for gold and other safe-haven assets,"said SP Angel analyst Sergey Raevskiy.

U.S data showing private employers' payrolls rose and thegrowth of the services sector accelerated in August increasedinvestors' appetite for riskier assets, which were alreadybuoyed by positive signs on U.S.-China trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14BMKTS/GLOB

Investors now await the monthly U.S. non-farm payrollsreport due at 1230 GMT for further cues on the health of theworld's biggest economy.

"Most of it (gold's movement) will depend on the jobs reportand if the data comes out stronger, we might see prices dipbelow (the $1,500 level)," Raevskiy said, adding people will buyon dips as gold is still supported by the lack of a "resolution"in the trade war and negative-yielding sovereign debts.

Expectations for further monetary policy easing around theglobe was adding further support to bullion, analysts said. Theyellow metal has risen about 17% this year.

Despite the reassuring U.S. economic signs, bond marketsstill expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates thismonth. FEDWATCH

Lower interest rates and Treasury yields reduce theopportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Other precious metals fell along with gold, with silverslumping 2.7% to $18.12 per ounce, adding to its 4.8% slide onThursday. It was on track to post its first weekly fall in five.

"We do not believe that this latest correction constitutes atrend reversal but see it rather as (gold and silver) pricestaking a breather within an otherwise intact upward trend,"Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note.

Spot platinum XPT= dropped 3.1% to $928.95 an ounce, whilepalladium XPD= fell 2.1% to $1,526.62. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing byEmelia Sithole-Matarise and Susan Fenton) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))