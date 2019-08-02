PRECIOUS-Gold drifts lower after Trump's tariff threat sparks rally

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.5% on Thursday

* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,449/oz -techs

* Palladium on track for worst week in 3 months

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell nearly 1% on Friday, asinvestors locked in profit after U.S. President Donald Trump'sfresh salvo in the year-long trade spat with China increaseddemand for the safe-haven metal in the previous session.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.9% at $1,432.28 per ounce as of0415 GMT, after hitting a two-week high of $1,446.10 earlier inthe session.

The metal has risen about 0.9% so far this week and isheaded for a third weekly gain in four.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.8% to $1,444.50 an ounce.

"At this situation, what we are looking at is a correction,"said Ilya Spivak, a senior currency strategist with DailyFx.

The metal jumped more than 2% on Thursday after Trump saidhe would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worthof Chinese imports from next month, intensifying the bruisingtrade war between the world's two top economies that has roiledfinancial markets globally. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

Trump also said if trade negotiations fail to progress hecould raise tariffs further - even beyond the 25% levy he hasalready imposed on $250 billion of imports from China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1S4

"Any escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions will likely trapthe Federal Reserve on a dovish slope - reignitingmarket-implied rate cut pricing," OCBC analysts said in a note.

The October Fed funds rate futures FFV9 have jumped to nowfully price in a rate cut in September, compared with onlyaround 60% before the tariff announcement. Another 25 basispoint move is priced in by December.

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index .DXY was up 0.1% on Friday after postingits biggest daily decline in two weeks in the previous session. USD/

Market participants are now awaiting the release of U.S.non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.53% to 827.82tonnes on Thursday from on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,449 per ounce, abreak above which could lead to a gain into the range of$1,461-$1,474, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y14W

Elsewhere, palladium XPD= climbed 1% to $1,438.53 perounce after falling to a seven-week low in the previous session,and was on track for its worst week in three months.

Platinum XPT= was up 0.5% at $852.31 an ounce, whilesilver XAG= fell 1% to $16.17.

