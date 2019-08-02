Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold drifts lower after Trump's tariff threat sparks rally

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


* SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.5% on Thursday

* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,449/oz -techs

* Palladium on track for worst week in 3 months

By Harshith Aranya

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell nearly 1% on Friday, asinvestors locked in profit after U.S. President Donald Trump'sfresh salvo in the year-long trade spat with China increaseddemand for the safe-haven metal in the previous session.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.9% at $1,432.28 per ounce as of0415 GMT, after hitting a two-week high of $1,446.10 earlier inthe session.

The metal has risen about 0.9% so far this week and isheaded for a third weekly gain in four.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.8% to $1,444.50 an ounce.

"At this situation, what we are looking at is a correction,"said Ilya Spivak, a senior currency strategist with DailyFx.

The metal jumped more than 2% on Thursday after Trump saidhe would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worthof Chinese imports from next month, intensifying the bruisingtrade war between the world's two top economies that has roiledfinancial markets globally. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

Trump also said if trade negotiations fail to progress hecould raise tariffs further - even beyond the 25% levy he hasalready imposed on $250 billion of imports from China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1S4

"Any escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions will likely trapthe Federal Reserve on a dovish slope - reignitingmarket-implied rate cut pricing," OCBC analysts said in a note.

The October Fed funds rate futures FFV9 have jumped to nowfully price in a rate cut in September, compared with onlyaround 60% before the tariff announcement. Another 25 basispoint move is priced in by December.

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

The dollar index .DXY was up 0.1% on Friday after postingits biggest daily decline in two weeks in the previous session. USD/

Market participants are now awaiting the release of U.S.non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.53% to 827.82tonnes on Thursday from on Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,449 per ounce, abreak above which could lead to a gain into the range of$1,461-$1,474, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y14W

Elsewhere, palladium XPD= climbed 1% to $1,438.53 perounce after falling to a seven-week low in the previous session,and was on track for its worst week in three months.

Platinum XPT= was up 0.5% at $852.31 an ounce, whilesilver XAG= fell 1% to $16.17.

Both silver and platinum were headed for their first weeklydecline in four. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: GLD ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar