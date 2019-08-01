PRECIOUS-Gold down as dollar surges after Fed announcement; palladium dives

Shutterstock photo





* Palladium slides to seven-week low

* Dollar rises to over 2-year high

* Investors await U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell to their lowest in twoweeks on Thursday as the dollar surged the day after the U.S.Federal Reserve doused expectations of further monetary policyeasing, while palladium slumped more than 5%.

Spot gold XAU= was steady at $1,414.17 per ounce as of10:59 a.m. EDT (1459 GMT), after falling to its lowest sinceJuly 17 at $1,400.31. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slid 1% to$1,414.30 an ounce.

"Some people positioned for a more robust expression ofdovishness from Fed and they didn't get it. Less expectations ofrobust monetary policy easing and certainly a stronger dollarare the key issues here," said Bart Melek, head of commoditystrategies at TD Securities in Toronto.

The U.S. dollar .DXY rose to its highest against othermajor currencies since May 2017, making the non-yielding bullionexpensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

In line with market expectations, the U.S. central bankslashed its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday for the firsttime in a decade. However, gold prices fell as much as 1.2% onWednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled further sharpcuts were not imminent. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

"Gold responded to the fact that there is a lot of ambiguitynow on how the Fed will tackle the monetary policy goingforward," Melek added.

However, lower interest rates and resurgent investor andcentral bank buying are expected to help gold prices cementrecent gains and hold above $1,400 an ounce next year, a Reuterspoll showed on Thursday. PREC/POLL

Market participants are now awaiting the release of U.S.non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

On the trade front, U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended abrief round of trade talks with little sign of progress andagreed to meet again in September, prolonging an uneasy truce ina year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W0U0

In other precious metals, spot palladium fell to itsseven-week low of $1,429 per ounce earlier this session. Themetal was last down 5.7% at $1,429.92.

Palladium collapsed. An analyst in New York cited investorsliquidating positions in the metal after prices breached a keytechnical level of $1,490, a New York based analyst said adding,weaker auto sales in China further pressured the market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24W124urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q20N

Platinum XPT= was down 1.4% at $847.53 an ounce, afterfalling to its lowest since July 17 at $838.

Platinum XPT= was down 1.4% at $847.53 an ounce, afterfalling to its lowest since July 17 at $838.

Silver XAG= was down 1% at $16.09 per ounce, aftertouching a two-week low of $15.88 earlier in the session.