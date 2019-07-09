PRECIOUS-Gold dips to one-week low on strong dollar; focus on Fed

Shutterstock photo





* Fed Chair Powell's two-day testimony starts Wednesday

* Gold consolidating below $1,400 -analyst

* Speculators raise net longs in gold in week to July 2

By Diptendu Lahiri

July 9 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a one-week low on Tuesday asthe U.S. dollar rallied on expectations of a less aggressiveinterest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this month, whileinvestors awaited Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony onmonetary policy.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.4% to $1,390.21 per ounce at 10:42a.m. EDT (1442 GMT). The session trough of $1,386.11 was itslowest since July 2.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for August delivery shed 0.5% to$1,392.50 per ounce.

"A less dovish Fed on the back of better-than-expected jobsdata and increased optimism about a U.S.-China trade truce havestrengthened the dollar, dragging on gold," said Jeff Klearman,portfolio manager at GraniteShares.

Powell's two-day testimony before the U.S. Congress startson Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2490OP

"If Powell confirms a dovish view, we will see some reneweddollar weakness and support for gold; bond yields will also findsome support," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. Otherwise, hesaid, gold "could see some additional long liquidation."

Market expectations of a 25-basis-point cut were at 98%,with chances for a 50-basis-point cut reduced to 5.9% from 25%last week. Investors also think there is a higher chance the Fedwill not cut rates in September. USD/FEDWATCH

The dollar held near a three-week high versus a basket ofmajor currencies .DXY , supported also by news the UnitedStates and China were set to relaunch trade talks this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24706VUSD/

However, the outlook for gold remained positive, withanalysts citing support from Middle East tensions, the trade warand buying by central banks.

Top gold consumer China's reserves jumped to $87.27 billionfrom $79.83 billion at end-May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2490IZ

On the technical front, gold is consolidating around $1,400,plus or minus $20 per ounce, said Samson Li, a Hong Kong-basedprecious metals analyst at Refinitiv GFMS.

Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers raised theirbullish stance in COMEX gold in the week to July 2. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A0H8

"The biggest risk in the market is the success gold has hadin attracting new buyers over the past month. Any change in theshort term outlook could have a negative impact on pricesbecause longs need to be reduced," Saxo Bank's Hansen said.

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15% to 795.80 tonnes onMonday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= was littlechanged at $15.02 per ounce.

Palladium XPD= was down 1% at $1,546.11, and platinum XPT= fell 0.9% to $806.07 per ounce. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;Editing by David Gregorio) ((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6382 / 1298(If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 ); Reuters Messaging:arpan.varghese.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics