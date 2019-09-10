PRECIOUS-Gold dips to near 1-month low as risk appetite dents safe havens

Shutterstock photo





* Investors await ECB policy meeting on Thursday

* Spot gold expected to fall to $1,453 per ounce -techs

* Gold could breach $2,000/oz in the next year or two -Citi

By Brijesh Patel

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold dropped to a near one-month low onTuesday to hold below the key $1,500 pivot, hit by a strongerdollar and an improved appetite for riskier assets supported byhopes of global economic stimulus.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,494.91 per ounce as of0959 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Aug. 13, at$1,486, earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slipped 0.5% to $1,503.20 perounce.

"More recently, we've had quite a broad improvement in riskappetite - the U.S. stock markets are now little shy away fromrecord highs - that is taking some of the edge off gold," OANDAsenior market analyst Craig Erlam said, adding a stronger dollarwas also pressuring the metal.

Bullion prices have shed more than 4% or over $60 in lessthan a week, mainly hurt by a broader uptick in equity markets. MKTS/GLOB

Also, the dollar .DXY rose 0.2% on Tuesday, making goldmore expensive for investors holding other currencies. DXY

"However, gold prices have primarily been supported by thecentral bank stimulus and the expectation is that we are goingto see plenty more (interest rate cuts). So, from thatperspective, we're still seeing gold at these higher levels," Erlam added.

Markets are looking out for Thursday's European Central Bankmeeting, which is widely expected to deliver a cut to interestrates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V39I

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected to cutrates next week as policymakers race to battle risks of a globaldownturn.

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

"We now expect gold prices to trade stronger for longer,possibly breaching $2,000/oz and posting new cyclical highs atsome point in the next year or two," Citi bank analysts wrote ina note.

On the technical front, spot gold is expected to fall to$1,453, as it has cleared a support at $1,497 per ounce, saidReuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2610S7

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.8% to 882.42 tonnes onMonday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000KZ

Among other precious metals, platinum XPT= dropped 0.7% to$940.05 per ounce, after nearing the $1,000 mark last week.

"Platinum has rallied the past two weeks as investors lookedfor 'cheaper' haven assets. While consolidation is likely in thenear term, we remain bullish platinum over the next 12 months,"Citi said.

Silver XAG= gained 0.1% to $17.98 per ounce and palladium XPD= rose 0.6% to $1,553.29.

