PRECIOUS-Gold dips to 2-week low as risk sentiment improves, yields gain

* Break below $1,497/oz could trigger fall to $1,453-technicals

* Speculators raise bullish COMEX gold, silver bets -CFTC

* Silver falls to lowest in nearly two weeks (Adds comments, updates prices)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gold fell to an over two-week low onMonday, briefly breaking below the key $1,500 support, asrenewed risk appetite and gaining U.S. yields outweighed supportfor bullion from expectations for interest rate reductions bytop central banks.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.3% to $1,502.47 per ounce at 11:44a.m. EDT (1544 GMT). The metal touched $1,497.30, its lowestsince Aug. 23.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,510.70.

Higher U.S. Treasury yields and a "bit of a renewed riskappetite" are weighing on gold, said Bart Melek, head ofcommodity strategies at TD Securities in Toronto.

"Gold positions are extremely long right now so its notparticularly surprising that we're seeing some profit-taking andextension of short exposures right now. ... The market got alittle bit ahead and it's paring back that attitude."

Speculators increased their bullish positions in COMEX goldand silver contracts in the week to Sept. 3, the U.S. CommodityFutures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. CFTC/

U.S. Treasury yields rose while stock markets gained onexpectations that global central banks will launch stimulusmeasures to support their economies. US/MKTS/GLOB

Risk sentiment was also lifted on Friday after China said itwould slash the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves,while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the centralbank would continue to "act as appropriate" to sustain economicexpansion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N25G020

Traders see a high chance of a quarter percentage point cutto interest rates in the Fed's September policy meeting FEDWATCH . The European Central Bank is also expected to cutrates later this week.

On the flip side, analysts said the lower interest rateswould keep gold supported.

Lower interest rates decreases the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, the dollar .DXY eased against a basket of majorcurrencies. USD/

"Across the world, you have so much negative rates, which isa big catalyst for gold and that's not going away anytime soon,"said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors.

Spot gold is expected to test technical support at $1,497per ounce. A break below that could cause a further fall to$1,453, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2600P8

Silver XAG= slipped 0.8% to $18.02 per ounce, afterfalling to a near two-week low of $17.89 in the session.

Palladium XPD= was up 0.7% at $1,546.78 per ounce afterhitting $1,562.27, while platinum XPT= fell 0.3% to $947.05.

