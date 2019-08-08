PRECIOUS-Gold dips, taking a breather after surpassing key $1,500 level

Shutterstock photo





By K. Sathya Narayanan

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gold edged down on Thursday as equitiesmarkets recovered, the U.S. dollar strengthened and traderslocked in profits after bullion surged past $1,500 to a morethan six-year high in the previous session.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $1,495.43 per ounce as of10:21 a.m. EDT (1421 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.8%to $1,507.50 per ounce.

The metal has risen more than 16% so far this year, andabout $100 over the past week, in a stellar run propelled bytrade tensions between Washington and Beijing, falling bondyields and an increasingly dovish shift in policy by globalcentral banks.

"We got a little bit of a relief rally going on in theequities market here ... so, gold futures are pulling back alittle bit after an incredible run up," Phillip Streible, seniorcommodities strategist at RJO Futures, said, adding the bull runin gold is not over and the market is seeing a small correction.

Stock markets enjoyed a tentative recovery on Thursday, as steadying of the yuan restored some calm to markets following astormy few days that sent investors scrambling for safety. MKTS/GLOB

Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR recovered somewhat, rising 6.7 basis points to 1.76 percent. US/

Overnight, yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell aslow as 2.123%, not far from a record low of 2.089% set in 2016.

The U.S. dollar .DXY was up 0.1% against key rivals,making greenback denominated gold costlier for investors holdingother currencies. USD/

However, supporting bullion were "expectations that the U.S.Federal Reserve is going to be more aggressive about rate cuts.We have already seen four major central banks cut rates," RJOFutures' Streible said.

On Thursday, the Philippine central bank cut its benchmarklending rates, following similar moves by New Zealand, India andThailand, among others. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25211Durn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

Following the Fed's rate cut last week, interest ratesfutures FEDWATCH suggest traders are betting the central bankwill cut rates three more times by the year-end to avert arecession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530DY

On the technical front, spot gold may gain further to$1,524, as it has cleared a resistance at 1,497 per ounce,according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25411L

Reflecting investors appetite for bullion, holdings HLDSPDRGT=XAU in the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , have risen 7.3% sofar this year. GOL/ETF

Elsewhere, silver XAG= dipped 1.3% to $16.88 per ounce,after hitting a more than one-year high in the previous session.

Platinum XPT= fell 0.9% to $854.50, while palladium XPD= rose 1.2% to $1,431.90 an ounce.

