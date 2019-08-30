PRECIOUS-Gold dips on trade optimism, but set for solid monthly gains

Shutterstock photo





* Silver sees best month since June 2016

* Platinum set to post biggest monthly gain since January2018

* Palladium on track for second straight monthly decline (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses from the previoussession on Friday and was set to post its first weekly fall infive as positive developments around the Sino-U.S. tradenegotiations rekindled investors appetite for riskier assets.

However, prices were still set for a fourth straight monthlygain on concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth.

Spot gold XAU= slipped 0.2% to $1,524.43 per ounce, as of0404 GMT, after falling as much as 1% in the previous session.For the week, it's headed for a mild loss of about 0.1%.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were also down 0.2% at $1,533.50.

"Last night's (Sino-U.S.) trade war news resulted in gainsin stock markets... We saw yields climb very marginally in bondmarkets overnights, and that prompted a little bit of a flurryof risk taking and a selloff in gold," said IG Markets analystKyle Rodda.

U.S. President Donald Trump said some trade discussions weretaking place on Thursday, with more talks scheduled.

China's commerce ministry said a September round of meetingswas being discussed by the two sides, but added that it wasimportant for Washington to cancel a tariff increase. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with 30-year yieldsclimbing from record lows, while Asian equities jumped to aone-week high on Friday. US/MKTS/GLOB

Still, concerns surrounding global economic growth andexpectations for monetary policy easing by central banks aroundthe globe have propelled the yellow metal towards a monthlygain, keeping prices near multi-year highs.

Bullion scaled a more than six-year high of $1,554.56 onMonday and is set to rise about 8% for the month.

"Gold prices remain pretty well supported because the risksin the trade war haven't changed and the outlook on the globaleconomy hasn't changed pretty much. That means there are stillbets on major interest rate cuts from global central banks," IGMarkets' Rodda said.

Federal funds futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 96%chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. central banknext month.

Spot silver XAG= gained 0.1% to $18.25 per ounce, aftermatching a high last seen in April 2017 in the last session. Itwas set to post its biggest monthly gain since June 2016.

Platinum XPT= was flat at $916 an ounce, after touchingits highest since April 2018 in the previous session. It was upover 6% so far this month, en route its biggest monthly gainsince Jan. 2018.

Platinum XPT= was flat at $916 an ounce, after touchingits highest since April 2018 in the previous session. It was upover 6% so far this month, en route its biggest monthly gainsince Jan. 2018.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.6% to $1,483 per ounce, but was setfor a second straight monthly decline.