PRECIOUS-Gold dips on stronger dollar, Fed meet in focus

July 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Tuesday as thedollar held near multi-month highs, while investors awaitedoutcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, wherethe central bank is widely expected to reduce interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 gained 0.2% to $1,422.50 anounce.

* The dollar .DXY was up 0.1%, hovering near a two-monthhigh hit in the previous session, making gold expensive forholder of other currencies. USD/

* The U.S. Fed begins a two-day policy meeting later onTuesday, at which it is widely expected to lower interest ratesby 25 basis points. If implemented, it would be the centralbank's first rate cut in a decade.

* Japan's central bank is expected to keep monetary policyon hold at a meeting ending later on Tuesday, but some investorssay there is a chance Japan's central bank could change itsforward guidance to reassure traders that rates will remain low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U4XY

* The U.S.-China trade negotiations are due to begin inShanghai on Tuesday, although expectations for progress duringthe two-day meeting are low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.83% to 824.89tonnes on Monday from 818.14 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

* Asian stocks edged up on Tuesday as equity investorsprepared for an expected U.S. interest rate cut this week. MKTS/GLOB

* There is a growing risk of a no-deal Brexit where Britainexits the European Union without a trade deal in place. There isalso a chance that new Prime Minister Johnson will call an earlyelection. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U1Q1

DATA AHEAD(GMT)

* 1230 US Consumption, adjusted June

* 1400 US Consumer Confidence July

* -- Japan JP BOJ Rate Decision

* -- US U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market

Committee starts its two-day meeting on

interest rates (to July 31)

