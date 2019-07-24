PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firmer dollar, profit-taking; focus on ECB outcome

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings down 0.11% on Wednesday

* Spot gold remains neutral in $1,412-$1,427 range - techs

* Platinum tops 2-1/2-month peak; palladium hits 1-week high (Adds comments, details, and updates prices)

July 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as theU.S. dollar hovered near multi-week highs, while some investorslocked-in profits ahead of major central bank meetings thismonth.

The European Central Bank is meeting later in the day,followed by the U.S. Federal Reserve next Tuesday-Wednesday.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,422.80 per ounce, as of0303 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.1% at $1,422.90.

"From last three days, gold prices have been range-bound.Some money managers are starting to shut some positions toprepare for the Fed meeting, and also the ECB decision comingout today," said Benjamin Lu, analyst, Phillip Futures.

"Before the key events happen, people like to take in someprofits because nobody knows what is going to happen. Some mightcapitalise on volatility to push prices slightly lower and buyback after the dip. Overall, on the long-term we are stillbullish on gold," Lu added.

Weighing down gold prices, the U.S. dollar .DXY edged neara two-month high against a basket of major currencies onThursday. A stronger dollar makes gold costlier for holders ofother currencies. USD/

Investor focus shifted to the ECB meeting due later in theday and a widely expected interest rate cut from the Fed nextweek, which are expected to dictate the tempo for currencies andbond yields in coming months.

Lower U.S. interest rates put pressure on the dollar andbond yields, increasing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Further boosting hopes of lower interest rates, a series ofpurchasing manager index (PMI) readings in the United States andEurope on Wednesday came in weaker than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1AP

In the United States, data showed manufacturing activityslowed to a 10-year low in early July with production volumesand purchases falling. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1AP

Gold prices have climbed more than 12% or $150, sincetouching its 2019 low of $1,265.85 in early May, driven bydovish outlook from major central banks, signs of the U.S.economy losing steam and an escalation in tensions the MiddleEast.

"The gold rally will be vulnerable to the rhetoric ofcentral banks, as their actions have for the most part beenpriced into the asset," Alfonso Esparza, a senior market analystat OANDA, said in a note.

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.11% to822.25 tonnes on Wednesday from Tuesday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold remains neutral in a narrow range of $1,412-$1,427per ounce, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q0TT Silver XAG= dropped 0.6% to $16.49 per ounce, after hittingover a one-year high of $16.64 in the previous session.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $878.21 an ounce, its highestsince May 7, while palladium XPD= edged up 0.1% to $1,541.07,after touching a one-week high earlier in the session. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by SherryJacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

