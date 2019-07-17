PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firm dollar; trade concerns, rate-cut bets cap losses

Shutterstock photo





* SPDR Gold holdings dipped 0.15% on Tuesday

* Silver hovers near a more than four-month high

* U.S. retail sales strong, but market still set on Fed cut (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

July 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, asthe dollar firmed on robust U.S. retail sales data, while hopesof an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and broaduncertainties over trade between Washington and Beijing kept alid on declines.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,404.38 per ounce, as of0343 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.3% to $1,406.70 an ounce.

"Yesterday we had positive data from the U.S., gold camedown a little; but we are still expecting interest rate to bereduced by the Fed," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealerGoldSilver Central in Singapore.

Also, "the U.S. and China are not close to any resolution atthis point of time and a lot of central banks continue to buygold, particularly China," which is supportive for gold, headded.

Denting the bullion's appeal, the dollar index .DXY jumpedafter data showed that U.S. retail sales increased more thanexpected in June, adding to recent evidence that the economy isimproving. USD/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24G182

However, the data barely changed market wagers on a U.S.central bank rate cut this month. Futures FEDWATCH are still100% priced for a cut of 25 basis points, and imply a 27% chanceof 50 basis points. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H1MO

Adding to the sentiment, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell onTuesday reiterated pledges to "act as appropriate" to keep theU.S. economy humming, in a speech that did not deviate fromexpectations that a rate cut is on the way. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24H0ZW

"The four largest central banks are set to unleash freshstimulus in the second half of the year and gold's bullishoutlook remains intact with short-term resistance resting at the$1,500 an ounce level," Edward Moya, senior market analyst atOANDA, said in a note.

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesdaysaid the United States still has a long way to go to conclude atrade deal with China, but could impose tariffs on an additional$325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N21900R

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15% to 799.37tonnes on Tuesday from 800.54 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold is biased to break a support at $1,404 per ounce,and fall to $1,387, following its failure to break theresistance at $1,421, according to Reuters technical analystWang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I0TY

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.4% to$15.61 per ounce, hovering near a more than four-month high of$15.69 hit in the previous session.

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.4% to$15.61 per ounce, hovering near a more than four-month high of$15.69 hit in the previous session.

Platinum XPT= gained 0.3% to $840.11 an ounce, andpalladium XPD= was steady at $1,524.97.