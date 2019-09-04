PRECIOUS-Gold dips but recession fears keep prices at six-year high

Shutterstock photo





* Spot gold faces resistance at $1,546/oz -technicals

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust rise 1.34%

* Silver hits highest since September 2016 (Adds comments, recasts, updates prices)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday as traders lockedin gains after a 1% rise in the previous session, but pricesstayed near multi-year highs on heightened fears of a globalrecession, as well as uncertainties around the Sino-U.S. tradespat and Brexit.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.6% to $1,537.20 per ounce at 0728GMT, but hovered near last week's $1,554.56, its highest sinceApril 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were also down 0.6% at $1,546.6 anounce.

Spot silver XAG= was up 0.5% at $19.33 per ounce, afterhitting $19.57 earlier, its highest since September 2016.

U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time inthree years in August, data showed on Tuesday, renewing fears ofa sharp economic slowdown and weighing on risk sentiment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

The weak data has the increased the possibility of interestrate cut in September, said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analystat Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, adding tradeuncertainties will create buying momentum in gold and silver.

Traders have almost fully priced in a 25 basis pointinterest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's meeting later thismonth, according to CME's FedWatch tool FEDWATCH .

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holdingnon-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar. The dollar index .DXY was down 0.2% against a basket of currencies. USD/

Since prices have rallied so sharply, there might be profitbooking to the levels of $1,510-$1,515, Trivedi said.

Meanwhile, stock markets in Asia and Europe gained on theback of strong Chinese services sector growth and a report thatindicated possible resolution to the Hong Kong protests. MKTS/GLOB

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump's threatenedon Tuesday that he would be "tougher" on Beijing in the secondterm if talks dragged on. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FTurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

British lawmakers defeated Boris Johnson in parliament onTuesday in a bid to prevent him taking the country out of the EUwithout a divorce agreement, prompting the prime minister toannounce that he would immediately push for a snap election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25U0GW

With no agreement on the U.S.-China trade front, investorsremain nervous, said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategistat CMC Markets, adding that uncertainties following the UKparliamentary vote are a positive for gold.

Spot gold faces a resistance at $1,546 per ounce, a breakabove which could lead to a gain into the range of$1,568-$1,595, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0UV

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.34% to 890.04 tonnes onTuesday, their highest since November 2016. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN0000KN

Elsewhere, spot platinum XPT= rose 0.6% to $963.15 perounce and palladium XPD= was down 0.1% at $1,540.25.

