PRECIOUS-Gold dips, but near 6-year high on rate cut hopes, trade fears

* Silver hits highest level since April 2017

* Platinum scales near one-month high

* GRAPHIC-Gold in various currencies: http://tmsnrt.rs/1JxbO6Y

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday, after risingover 1% in the previous session on fears of a possiblerecession, but held close to a more than six-year high on hopesof a rate cut by the U.S. central bank and uncertainties aroundthe Sino-U.S. trade talks.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $1,535.69 per ounce, as of0426 GMT. On Monday it touched $1554.56, its highest in oversix-years.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.4% at $1,545.10 anounce.

"It is more of a corrective move. We saw prices close abovethe resistance at $1,535 over the past 24 hours... So, gold isretesting the $1,535 level which is common when you break atechnical level," said Ilya Spivak, senior currency strategistwith DailyFx.

Adding some pressure on bullion was a firm dollar .DXY ,which was up 0.1% against key rivals, while Asian equitiesposted modest gains. USD/MKTS/GLOB

Gold rose more than 1% in the previous session as aninversion in the U.S. yield curve and disappointing U.S.economic data rekindled fears of a looming recession amiduncertainties in the U.S.-China trade dispute. US/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25N0DY

The yield curve inversion deepened to levels not seen since2007.

"People are beginning to think that the economy is not doingthat well, there could be a possible recession, or more likely,a slowing economy, which means the Federal Reserve will have tocut rates and that supports gold," said John Sharma, aneconomist with National Australia Bank.

Federal funds futures FEDWATCH implied traders saw a 91%chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. central banknext month.

Sharma also said that as long as the Sino-U.S. trade issuecontinues, gold will be well supported.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday predicted a trade dealwith China but optimism wilted after China's foreign ministryspokesperson dismissed claims that there had been phone callsbetween the two sides. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

However, "if there are some sort of tangible signs that the(U.S.-China trade) talks are going to restart, or at least thatthey are getting there: it would be a risk-on outcome and we cansee yields go higher and push gold a bit lower," DailyFx'sSpivak said.

Elesewhere, spot silver XAG= was steady at $18.16 anounce, having earlier touched $18.34, its highest level sinceApril 2017.

Platinum XPT= climbed 0.4% to $868.70 an ounce, aftertouching its highest in nearly a month earlier in the session,while palladium XPD= eased 0.3% to $1,477. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing byRichard Pullin) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 8485832, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3226/1298; Reuters Messaging:sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))