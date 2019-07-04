PRECIOUS-Gold dips as firm equities weigh, investors await U.S. jobs data

Shutterstock photo





(Adds quote, details, updates prices)

* Gold to retest resistance at $1,435/oz - technicals

* Traders expect U.S. Fed to cut rates at end-July

July 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday dueto an uptick in the stock markets, while investors soughtdirection from upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data for morecues on Federal Reserve's stance on rate cuts.

Spot gold XAU= was 0.3% lower at $1,414.07 per ounce, asof 0731 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.3% to $1,416.9 anounce.

There's more interest in riskier assets, said Hareesh V,head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services, addingthat gold is seeing a technical correction though the broaderoutlook is positive.

Gold was on track to mark its seventh week of gains, mainlydriven by global growth concerns and a dovish outlook from majorcentral banks.

This is a market that expects interest rate cuts, mainly inline with expectations the European Central Bank's next chiefwould stay dovish, said Helen Lau, analyst, Argonaut Securities.

"Also the U.S. 10-year yield has dropped so low that itmakes gold more appealing."

European Union leaders' nomination of IMF Chief ChristineLagarde as Mario Draghi's replacement at the helm of theEuropean Central Bank reinforced expectations of monetary policyeasing in the bloc. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N244156

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump nominated ChristopherWaller and Judy Shelton to the U.S. Federal Reserve Board - bothcandidates are seen as dovish in their policy stance.

Falling Treasury yields and expectations of the Fed cuttinginterest rates at its July 30-31 meeting weighed on the dollar,while Asian stocks advanced tracking sharp gains on the WallStreet. USD/MKTS/GLOBUS/N

Markets were expected to see subdued trading due to a U.S.public holiday, analysts said.

Investors' next focus is on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrollsfor June, which economists expect to have risen by 160,000 inJune, compared with 75,000 in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24411N

"Next up for the gold rally is the U.S. employment report,nothing short of an incredible number of jobs and wages over theforecast will be enough to dampen the Fed interest rate cutnarrative that is keeping the yellow metal on the rise," AlfonsoEsparza, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

A report by a payrolls processor ADP showed U.S. companiesadded jobs in June, but fewer than what analysts had forecast,raising concerns the labour market is softening. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440AY

On the technical front, spot gold may retest a resistance at$1,435 per ounce, leading to gains in the $1,443-$1,456 range,according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2450R3

Silver XAG= were down 0.4% at $15.24 per ounce, andplatinum XPT= fell 0.2% to $834.50 per ounce.

Palladium XPD= dipped 0.6% to $1,561.55 per ounce. Themetal touched an over three-month peak of $1,574 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru;Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging:eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))