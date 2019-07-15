PRECIOUS-Gold dips as encouraging Chinese data stokes risk-on sentiment

Shutterstock photo





July 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday,consolidating above $1,400 pivot, as key China data assuagedconcerns about global economic slowdown and boosted appetite forriskier assets.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $1,411.99 per ounce, as of0549 GMT.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,414 an ounce.

China's June industrial output climbed 6.3% from a yearearlier, beating a 5.2% forecast, while January-June fixed-assetinvestment rose 5.8% from the same period last year, surpassinga 5.5% increase forecast by analysts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900Aurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23X02N

"Better-than-expected economic data from China just erodesconcerns that the global slowdown is not as deep as expected,therefore causing some profit-taking in gold," said Howie Lee,economist, OCBC Bank.

Meanwhile, China's economic growth slowed to 6.2% in thesecond quarter from a year earlier, the weakest pace in at least27 years.

"Having said that the overall growth picture still looksweak. Further tensions around (U.S.-China) trade talks andgeopolitical concerns in the Middle East, the need for gold as ahedge still remains strong," he added.

"Retail sales and industrial production data that came in athigher levels suggest that the economy is in better shape andthat means less potential for stimulus from the officials inChina," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMCMarkets.

Denting the bullion's appeal, Asian shares advanced onMonday as encouraging Chinese data suggested the world'ssecond-biggest economy may be starting to stabilise due toramped-up stimulus from Beijing. MKTS/GLOB

Also weighing on gold prices, the dollar index .DXY inchedhigher on Monday against a basket of major currencies. USD/

However, dollar index fell for three sessions in a row onprospects of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reservelater this month.

"The next big event for gold is the Federal Open MarketCommittee meeting at the end of this month, as expectationsfluctuate between quarter percent cut and half percent cut, weshould see that have an impact on gold prices," McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers cut their bullishstance in COMEX gold in the week ended July 9, the U.S.Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said in a report onFriday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN00Y3GJ

On the technical side, spot gold looks neutral in a narrowrange of $1,404 to $1,421 per ounce, and an escape could suggesta direction, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24G0N6

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= fell 0.3% to$15.16 per ounce.

