Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar ticks higher, all eyes on Fed

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday ashigher Treasury yields lifted the dollar, while markets awaitedtestimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clarityon an expected U.S. rate cut.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.4% to $1,394.40 anounce.

* The dollar index .DXY edged toward a three-week highagainst a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, as easingbets of deep U.S. interest rate cuts pushed Treasury yieldshigher. USD/US/

* Fed Chair Powell testifies before Congress on Wednesdayand Thursday and the direction of the U.S. dollar depends on thetone of his comments. Expectations for a 50 basis point rate cutthis month have evaporated, but investors still expect a 25basis point cut due to weak inflation and trade war worries.

* Futures 0#FF: are still fully priced for a25-basis-point cut at the Fed's July 30-31 meeting, but haveabandoned wagers on a half-point move. They had implied a 25%probability of an aggressive cut before Friday's upbeat jobsreport. FEDWATCH

* Overnight, Atlanta Fed bank president Raphael Bostic letnothing out of the bag by saying the central bank was debatingthe risks and benefits of letting the U.S. economy run "a littlehotter." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A13P

* Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

* On the trade front, White House economic adviser LarryKudlow said U.S. and Chinese trade officials held a"constructive" phone conversation on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0DR

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.22% to 794.08tonnes on Tuesday from 795.80 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0130 China CPI YY June

* 0200 (approx) China M2 money Supply YY June

* 0830 UK GDP Estimate YY May

* 0830 UK Manufacturing Output MM May

* 1400 US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome

Powell testifies on the Semiannual Monetary Report toCongress before the House Financial Services Committee

* 1800 US Federal Open Market Committee willrelease the minutes from its June (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; editing by RichardPullin) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GLD ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar