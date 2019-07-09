PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar ticks higher, all eyes on Fed

Shutterstock photo





July 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday ashigher Treasury yields lifted the dollar, while markets awaitedtestimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clarityon an expected U.S. rate cut.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.4% to $1,394.40 anounce.

* The dollar index .DXY edged toward a three-week highagainst a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, as easingbets of deep U.S. interest rate cuts pushed Treasury yieldshigher. USD/US/

* Fed Chair Powell testifies before Congress on Wednesdayand Thursday and the direction of the U.S. dollar depends on thetone of his comments. Expectations for a 50 basis point rate cutthis month have evaporated, but investors still expect a 25basis point cut due to weak inflation and trade war worries.

* Futures 0#FF: are still fully priced for a25-basis-point cut at the Fed's July 30-31 meeting, but haveabandoned wagers on a half-point move. They had implied a 25%probability of an aggressive cut before Friday's upbeat jobsreport. FEDWATCH

* Overnight, Atlanta Fed bank president Raphael Bostic letnothing out of the bag by saying the central bank was debatingthe risks and benefits of letting the U.S. economy run "a littlehotter." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A13P

* Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

* On the trade front, White House economic adviser LarryKudlow said U.S. and Chinese trade officials held a"constructive" phone conversation on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0DR

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.22% to 794.08tonnes on Tuesday from 795.80 tonnes on Monday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

* 0130 China CPI YY June

* 0200 (approx) China M2 money Supply YY June

* 0830 UK GDP Estimate YY May

* 0830 UK Manufacturing Output MM May

* 1400 US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome

Powell testifies on the Semiannual Monetary Report toCongress before the House Financial Services Committee

* 1800 US Federal Open Market Committee willrelease the minutes from its June

