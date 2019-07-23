PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar strengthens on U.S. debt deal

Shutterstock photo





* ECB to meet on Thursday, Fed on July 30-31

* Spot gold may fall to $1,401-$1,409/oz range - technicals (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

President Donald Trump and U.S. congressional leaders agreedon Monday on a two-year extension of the debt limit and federalspending caps to avert a government default this year but addingto budget deficits in the world's largest economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.4% to $1,418.39 per ounce as of 1013GMT. Prices had dropped to $1,413.80 earlier in the session,last touched on July 17.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 dropped 0.6% to $1,419.

"We're seeing a slightly stronger dollar and also news onthe political front in the U.S. ... created a bit of anopportunity for profit taking," said Capital Economics analystRoss Strachan, adding prices could soften in the near term.

"You've seen a sharp upward move over the past weeks ingold. The momentum seems to have been lost and some short-terminvestors have looked to take those healthy profits ahead of theU.S. Federal Reserve decision next week," Strachan said.

The greenback rose 0.3% versus a basket of its rivals .DXY to 97.56, its highest level since July 9. USD/

The Fed is seen as certain to cut its benchmark rate at itsJuly 30-31 meeting. The European Central Bank (ECB) is alsoexpected to signal easier monetary policy when it meets onThursday.

In Britain, some investors worry Boris Johnson, expected tobe the next prime minister, could pull Britain out of theEuropean Union on Oct. 31 without a trade deal, in a bid toappease anti-EU members of his Conservative Party. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N5QG

Despite underlying support, analysts say gold could postlosses in the coming days. Gold may fall into a range of$1,401-$1,409 per ounce as it has broken a support at $1,422,said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O10F

Meanwhile, silver XAG= stood out from its peers, rising0.5% to $16.42 an ounce.

"You've seen a rapid increase in silver Exchange Traded Fund(ETF) holdings. I think it's very much a function of how low theprice was and that it's getting picked up on positive investorsentiment for safe havens such as gold and silver," Strachansaid.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed ETF, New York'sSPDRGold Trust, rose 0.6% on Monday from Friday, while the largestsilver-backed ETF, the iShares Silver TrustSLV , rose 2.6%during the same period. Holdings in the silver ETF have risenabout 10% so far this month. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, palladium XPD= dipped 0.7% to1,518.01 per ounce while platinum XPT= fell 0.3% to $841.50.

