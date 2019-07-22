PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar hits near 1-week high

Shutterstock photo





July 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell in early Asian trade onTuesday as the dollar rose to a near one-week high onexpectation of a smaller interest rate cut by the U.S. FederalReserve at the end of this month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.5% to $1,419.30 anounce.

* The dollar index .DXY gained 0.1% to a near one-weekhigh, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

* The U.S. central bank is widely expected to lower itsinterest rate target range of 2.25%-2.50% by 25 basis points ata meeting ending July 31, but expectations for a larger 50-basispoint cut have waxed and waned due to mixed signals from Fedpolicymakers.

* The global march towards lower interest rates reachesEurope this week with the European Central Bank expected atleast to signal easier monetary policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J3GD

* Expectations of policy easing by major central banks suchas the Fed propped up global stocks on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB

* Meanwhile, Sterling was on the back foot on Tuesday asinvestors worried Boris Johnson, the front runner to become theUK's next prime minister, would trigger a "hard Brexit" from theEuropean Union. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24N5QG

* SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.57% to 825.18tonnes on Monday from 820.49 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

DATA AHEAD

* 1400 US Existing Home Sales June

