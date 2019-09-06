PRECIOUS-Gold dips 1%, set for weekly fall on good U.S. data, trade optimism

Shutterstock photo





* Gold down about 0.9% so far this week

* Silver on track to post its first weekly fall in five

* Palladium eyes fifth straight weekly gain

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1% on Friday, putting it ontrack for its second weekly fall, as robust economic data fromthe United States and the planned resumption of trade talksbetween Washington and Beijing boosted appetite for riskierassets.

Spot gold XAU= was 0.9% lower at $1,504.86 per ounce as of0957 GMT, having shed as much as 1% earlier in the session, andretreating from an over six-year peak of $1,557 touched onWednesday.

It fell over 2% on Thursday and was down 0.9% so far thisweek.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 slid 0.8% to $1,513.30.

"The good economic news from the U.S. and the news of therestart of trade negotiations drove risk-on sentiment andin-turn drove down demand for gold and other safe-haven assets,"said SP Angel analyst Sergey Raevskiy.

U.S data showing private employers' payrolls rose and thegrowth of the services sector accelerated in August increasedinvestors' appetite for riskier assets, which were alreadybuoyed by positive signs on U.S.-China trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14BMKTS/GLOB

Investors now await the monthly U.S. non-farm payrollsreport due at 1230 GMT for further cues on the country'seconomic health.

"Most of it (gold's movement) will depend on the jobs reportand if the data comes out stronger, we might see prices dipbelow (the $1,500 level)," Raevskiy said, adding people will buyon dips as gold is still supported by the lack of a "resolution"in the trade war and negative-yielding sovereign debts.

Expectations for further monetary policy easing around theglobe was adding further support to bullion, analysts said. Theyellow metal has risen about 18% so far this year.

Despite the reassuring U.S. economic signs, bond marketsstill expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates thismonth.

Lower interest rates and Treasury yields reduce theopportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Other precious metals dipped along with gold, with silverslumping 2.8% to $18.10 per ounce, adding to the 4.8% slide onThursday. It was on track to post its first weekly fall in five.

"We do not believe that this latest correction constitutes atrend reversal but see it rather as (gold and silver) pricestaking a breather within an otherwise intact upward trend,"Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note.

Spot platinum XPT= dropped 2.7% to $932.88 an ounce, butwas en route to post its third weekly gain.

Spot palladium XPD= fell 0.4% to $1,552.54, but was ontrack for its fifth straight weekly gain.