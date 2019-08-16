PRECIOUS-Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes 3rd weekly gain

Shutterstock photo





* Speculation grows of aggressive central bank easing

* Silver set for second week of gains

* Gold may fall into $1,483-$1,503/oz range - techs (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold fell 1% on Friday, weighed down bygains in the equity markets and the dollar, but fears of aglobal recession and lack of clarity on the U.S.-China trade warkept bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6% at $1,513.66 per ounce as of1231 GMT, but is up 1% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.4% to $1,524.30.

"Positive risk-on sentiment has tried to make a return...There is some demand for the dollar and some confidence over thehealth of the U.S. economy especially after yesterday'simpressive retail sales figure. All this is weakening demand forgold today," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

World stocks rose as China hinted at more support for itseconomy, amid growing expectations of aggressive stimulus fromall the major central banks. MKTS/GLOBurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

Also weighing on gold was gains in the dollar after datashowing U.S. retail sales surged in July helped assuage somefears of a recession. USD/urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A16D

However, key macro fundamentals supporting the appetite forgold remain firmly intact, with lower interest rates across theglobe and many central banks jumping aboard the global policyeasing bandwagon, Otunuga added.

Bullion has risen more than $100 since the beginning of themonth amid the heightened trade tensions and a slew ofdisappointing economic data globally.

Earlier this week, 10-year Treasury yields dropped below the2-year yield for the first time in 12 years. Curve inversion iswidely considered a warning that the economy is headed forrecession. US/

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump said onThursday he believed China wanted to make a trade deal and thatthe dispute would be fairly short. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B1TK

This comes after Beijing vowed to counter the latest tariffson Chinese goods but called on Washington to meet it halfway ona potential deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NR

"There are major fundamental questions to be resolvedbetween the two sides and that is making people hesitant ofreaching a conclusion (on the talks)," Capital Economics analystRoss Strachan said.

Investors will now focus on the Federal Reserve's annualsymposium next week for further hints on monetary easing.Traders see about a one-in-three chance of a 50 basis-point ratecut by the Fed this September. FEDWATCH

On the technical side, spot gold may fall into a range of$1,483-$1,503 per ounce, according to Reuters technical analystWang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25C0T4

Elsewhere, silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $17.19 per ounce, butwas on track for a second consecutive weekly gain.

Platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $835.56 an ounce, whilepalladium XPD= was steady at $1,444.95 an ounce.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ TECH/C https://tmsnrt.rs/2N3A2M6 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics