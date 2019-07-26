PRECIOUS-Gold crawls up on rate-cut bets; focus on U.S. GDP data

Shutterstock photo





(Adds comments, details, and updates prices)

* SPDR Gold holdings dipped 0.4% on Thursday

* Gold biased to break $1,412/oz support, fall to $1,386 -techs

* Gold down 0.6% so far this week

By Harshith Aranya

July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Friday aftertouching a one-week low in the previous session, buoyed byexpectations of monetary policy easing from leading centralbanks, while investors awaited U.S. economic growth data duelater in the day.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,416.16 per ounce, as of0415 GMT, after falling to a one-week low of $1,410.77 in theprevious session.

The metal lost 0.6% so far this week, putting it on trackfor its first weekly decline in three.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,416.40.

"Positive view on gold is driven by expectations of broadmonetary easing by key central banks globally, including theFederal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB)," said HengKoon How, head of markets strategy at Singapore'sUnitedOverseas Bank.

Market participants are now looking forward to the U.S.central bank's July 30-31 monetary policy meeting, where it isexpected to trim its interest rate by at least 25 basis points.

However, the ECB left interest rates unchanged at itsmeeting on Thursday, but its president Mario Draghi signalledthat the bank was prepared to cut rates in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q8A5

"ECB is sort of delaying the dovish stance to get the Fedout of the way, they did not want the Fed to steal theirthunder," said Stephen Innes, managing partner, VanguardMarkets.

"Weaker longs in the market will be worried and they wouldbetter be sellers going into the FOMC meeting, because themarket has priced in too dovish of a lead, and the Fed mightdisappoint making reference back to the ECB," he added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY was holding near atwo-month high hit in the previous session, making goldexpensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

U.S. GDP data, which is due on Friday, is expected to showthat U.S. economic growth slowed to 1.8% in the second quarterfrom 3.1% in the previous quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R0W8

On the technical front, spot gold is biased to break asupport at $1,412 per ounce and fall towards $1,386, accordingto Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R0VK

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.36% to 819.32 tonneson Thursday from Wednesday. GOL/ETF

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= was steady at$16.40 per ounce, on track for its third straight weekly gain.

Platinum XPT= rose 0.3% to $867.58 per ounce, slated forits third consecutive weekly rise.

Palladium XPD= edged 0.1% lower to $1,529.27, but theauto-catalyst metal was on course to mark its first weekly gainin three. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru,Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy