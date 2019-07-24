Quantcast

PRECIOUS-Gold crawls higher on Middle East tensions; dollar rally caps gains

By Reuters

* Dollar hits five-week high

* SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.25% on Tuesday

* Spot gold neutral in $1,412-$1,427/oz range - techs (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

July 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday, movingaway from a one-week low touched in the previous session, asescalating tensions in the Middle East drove investors towardsthe safe-haven metal, while a stronger dollar limited themetal's gain.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,420.65 per ounce as of0353 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 17 at $1,413.80 inthe previous session.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,421.30 an ounce.

"We have geopolitical tensions in Iran, and also we remainvery cautious and sceptical about the (U.S.-China) tradenegotiations expected to begin next Monday, because plenty ofthings remain unsolved between the two nations," said MargaretYang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets.

"On the other side, the dollar index is rallying which ishaving a negative impact on gold prices."

Uncertainty in the Middle East continued as a U.S. Navy shiptook defensive action against a second Iranian drone in theStrait of Hormuz last week, but did not see the drone go intothe water, the U.S. military said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O0Z4

On the trade front, a report said U.S. Trade RepresentativeRobert Lighthizer would travel to Shanghai next week formeetings with Chinese officials to hammer out a deal to end thelong-drawn trade tussle between the world's top two economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O10V

The dollar .DXY extended gains to a five-week high, makinggold expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

The European Central Bank is likely to at least offer a nodto easier policy at its meeting on Thursday, while the U.S.central bank is widely expected to lower interest rate at itsmeeting ending July 31. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J3GD

Futures FEDWATCH remain 100% priced for a rate cut of 25basis points (bps) from the Federal Reserve next week, and evenimply an 18% chance of 50 basis points.

"If the Fed does a 25 bp rate cut next week, I don't thinkgold prices will feel any stronger as it has been already pricedin," said Howie Lee, economist, OCBC Bank.

"But if the Fed surprises with a 50 bp cut, that might pushgold prices to test the $1,450 level."

Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world'slargest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25% from Mondayto 823.13 tonnes on Tuesday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold looks neutral in a narrow range of $1,412-$1,427per ounce, and an escape from the range could suggest adirection, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P0V7

Among other precious metals, silver XAG= rose 0.3% to$16.45 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= gained 0.5% to $858 an ounce, whilepalladium XPD= eased 0.3% at $1,522.01. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru;Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((harshith.aranya@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 2238780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6462; Reuters Messaging:harshith.aranya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))





