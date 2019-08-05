PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to six-year peak as trade, growth concerns spur demand

Shutterstock photo





By Harshith Aranya

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% to their highestlevel in more than six years on Monday, as the escalating tradewar between the United States and China along with global growthworries drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.9% at $1,452.99 per ounce as of0540 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 2013 at $1,455.26earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.5% to $1,465 an ounce.

"Gold is certainly benefiting from the global concerns aboutthe outlook for growth, and central banks are likely to maintaintheir accommodative stance, so safe-havens like gold are indemand," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist, CMCMarkets.

"Trade tensions between the U.S. and China is an importantfactor, the potential for escalation is very high... we mightnot get what markets are fearing, but it is all adding to thereal concerns about the outlook for growth assets."

On Friday, China said it will fight back against U.S.President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 10%tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Y2EN

The tariffs may force the central bank to cut interest ratesmore than it had hoped was necessary to protect the U.S. economyfrom trade-policy risks, experts said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1EP

Meanwhile, recent economic readings from the U.S. cementedexpectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest ratesagain in September after it delivered its first rate reductionin more than a decade last month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS2JEF87urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion, and weigh on the dollar.

Helping the bullion's appeal, the dollar index .DXY touched a one-week low, making gold cheaper for investorsholding other currencies. USD/

Adding to the global economic gloom, China's services sectorexpanded at the slowest pace in five months in July despite asharp upturn of new export orders, a private survey showed onMonday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS7N1YA00Z

"Near-term outlook for gold looks positive. All thisvolatility, growth fears, persistent weakness in economic datawill be good enough for risk-off environment," said Benjamin Lu,an analyst at Phillip Futures.

Further helping gold's allure, Asian shares slid to6-1/2-month lows on Monday. MKTS/GLOB

On the technical front, spot gold may climb into a range of$1,461-$1,474 per ounce, said Reuters technical analyst WangTao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25115I

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largestgold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.36% to 830.76 tonnes onFriday from Thursday. GOL/ETF

Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish stancein COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to July 30, theU.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN011HA3

Elsewhere, silver XAG= gained 1.7% to $16.48 per ounce andplatinum XPT= climbed 1.1% to $851.84.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.7% to $1,415.76 an ounce.

