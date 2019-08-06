PRECIOUS-Gold climbs back toward 6-year peak on U.S.-China trade clash

Shutterstock photo





By Swati Verma

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices strengthened on Tuesday,consolidating near the highest in more than six years as anintensifying U.S.-China trade war threatened global economicgrowth.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.5% to $1,470.91 an ounce as of 11:02a.m. EDT (1502 GMT), after hitting a session high of $1,474.81,its highest since May 2013. The previous session, gold jumped asmuch as 2%.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were also up 0.5% at $1,483.30.

"There is a great deal of uncertainty in terms of economicgrowth especially concerning U.S.-China trade frictions. Giventhe increased volatility in U.S. and global stock markets, goldis receiving support as result of that," said Jeff Klearman,portfolio manager at GraniteShares.

A rout in global markets eased as China kept the yuan on atight leash a day after letting it weaken past 7 to the dollar.This led the United States to label Beijing a currencymanipulator, a decision that China's central bank said would"severely damage international financial order and cause chaosin financial markets". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DBMKTS/GLOB

Influential Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs said it no longerexpects Washington and Beijing to agree on a truce to end theirprolonged trade dispute before the November 2020 Presidentialelection. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2521Q4

"Many market watchers now reckon the U.S.-China trade warbeing ratcheted up another notch will prompt the Federal Reserveto again lower U.S. interest rates soon," Jim Wyckoff, senioranalyst with Kitco Metals, wrote in a note. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25200U

"Speeches by Federal Reserve officials in the coming dayswill garner extra scrutiny from the marketplace."

The U.S. central bank last week cut interest rates for thefirst time since the financial crisis in 2008. Lower ratesreduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nointerest.

Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund(ETF), SPDR Gold TrustGLD , rose to 835.16 tonnes on Monday,the highest level since June 6, 2018. GOL/ETF

"Gold demand may continue to increase. With the uncertaintysurrounding global markets, gold will be added to a lot ofinvestors portfolios," Klearman added.

Meanwhile, gold priced in pounds XAUGBP=R soared to an alltime high of 1,213.54 pounds an ounce as investors worried aboutthe possible repercussions of Britain's impending exit from theEuropean Union. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2521TL

