PRECIOUS-Gold breaches $1,550 mark for first time in over 6 years on trade jitters

* SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.6% on Friday

* Silver hits nearly two-year high

* Trump says China wants to negotiate (Updates prices)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold jumped more than 1% to surpass the$1,550 per ounce mark for the first time in more than six yearson Monday as investors flocked to safe haven assets driven bythe heightened U.S.-China trade dispute.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,531.20 per ounce as of1153 GMT, after hitting its highest since April 2013, at$1,554.56 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.1% at $1,538.90.

"This is all about the trade tensions and the related riskof global slowdown or even a global recession that is drivinginvestors to safe-havens," said Julius Baer analyst CarstenMenke.

"There is doubt in markets about these trade talks, sobenefit of doubt or the leap of faith is not provided byfinancial markets anymore when it comes to the trade topic,which will be supportive for gold."

Washington announced last week an 5% additional duty on $550billion in targeted Chinese goods, hours after China hadunveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S.products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

However, offering limited respite and limiting gold'sadvance, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said China hadcontacted Washington overnight to say it wanted to return to thenegotiating table. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP6N23I04L

While European stock markets recovered slightly followingTrump's comments, sentiment remained fragile as the heightenedtensions sent investors scrambling into government bonds andwhacked emerging market currencies. MKTS/GLOB

"The thinking might be that there is a little bit morepositive sentiment now on the trade front, so people may betaking some profits, there are too many longs in the goldmarket," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong GoldDealers in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Fridaysaid the U.S. central bank will "act as appropriate" to keep theeconomy healthy, although he stopped short of committing torapid-fire rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0QG

The markets are fully priced for a quarter-point cut inrates next month, and over 100 basis points of easing by the endof next year. FEDWATCH

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost ofholding non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar, makinggold cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Reflecting increased investor interest in gold, holdings ofSPDR Gold TrustGLD , the world's largest gold-backedexchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% to 859.83 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

Elsewhere, silver XAG= jumped 1.2% to $17.61 per ounceafter hitting its highest since September 2017 at $17.77 earlierin the session.

Platinum XPT= gained 0.9% to $860.90 an ounce andpalladium XPD= climbed 1% to $1,475.10. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru. Editing by Ed Osmondand Louise Heavens) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 8485832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging:Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

