PRECIOUS-Gold breaches $1,500/oz ceiling in beeline to safe havens

By Eileen Soreng

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold soared more than 2% on Wednesday tobreach the $1,500 ceiling for the first time in over six yearsas investors rushed to safe havens, spooked by a host ofuncertainties including U.S.-China trade and a slowing globaleconomy.

Other precious metals, except palladium, latched on togold's rally, with silver breaking above the $17 an ounce markfor the first time in more than a year.

"There are just numerous fundamental reasons behind gold'sstrength and those are adding to today's extension to the upsideover $1,500. Clearly, safe-haven products have been the stars ofthe show," said David Meger, director of metals trading at HighRidge Futures.

Spot gold XAU= gained 2% to $1,503.56 per ounce at 2:04p.m. EDT (1804) GMT, having touched $1,510, its highest sinceApril 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 climbed 2.4% to settle at$1,519.60 an ounce.

Easing monetary policy by central banks, which have alsobeen constantly piling on to their bullion reserves, weakeconomic readings globally and in addition, the ongoing tradetensions, are fueling gold's run, Meger added.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in abitter trade tussle, which escalated last week when U.S.President Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffson Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1A5

On Monday, China responded by allowing its currency toweaken past the 7 per dollar mark, prompting Washington to labelBeijing a currency manipulator. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DBurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U019

Also fueling gold's rally was a slump in U.S. Treasuryyields and Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Averagetanking more than 300 points. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530KLurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25343M

"With volatility significantly higher and risk of correctionin equities markets growing after pretty nasty several days ofsell-offs, gold looks like it is attracting investors at a veryrapid rate," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TDSecurities in Toronto.

Spot gold has sprinted over 19% since touching this year'slow of $1,265.85 in May.

U.S. short-term interest rates futures rose on Wednesday, astraders increased bets that the Federal Reserve would cut keyborrowing costs three more times by year-end. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530DY

'Gold fever' could be sustained by factors including "thecurrent stage of the economic cycle, the scarcity of safe-havenassets and central bank purchases," analysts at Societe Generalesaid in a note.

Gold denominated in the British pound XAUGBP=R , Japaneseyen XAUJPY=R , Australian dollar XAUAUD=R and Indian rupee MAUc1 hit their highest on record.

Silver XAG= surged over 4% to $17.18 per ounce, itshighest since June 2018. Platinum XPT= jumped 2.3% to $866.57an ounce, while palladium XPD= dipped 1.6% to $1,414.18.

