PRECIOUS-Gold breaches $1,500 ceiling in beeline to safe havens

Gold hits record high in various currencies

Silver jumps to more than one-year high

Palladium dips more than 1%

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gold soared more than 2% on Wednesday tobreach the $1,500 ceiling for the first time in over six yearsas investors rushed to safe havens, spooked by a host ofuncertainties including U.S.-China trade and a slowing globaleconomy.

Other precious metals, except palladium, latched on togold's rally, with silver breaking above the $17 an ounce markfor the first time in more than a year.

"There are just numerous fundamental reasons behind gold'sstrength and those are adding to today's extension to the upsideover $1,500. Clearly, safe haven products have been the stars ofthe show," said David Meger, director of metals trading at HighRidge Futures.

Spot gold XAU= gained 1.6% at $1,497.69 per ounce at 10:19 a.m. EDT (1419) GMT, having touched $1,509.80, its highestsince April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 climbed 1.7% to $1,509.60.

Easing monetary policy by central banks, which have alsobeen constantly piling on to their bullion reserves, weakeconomic readings globally and in addition, the ongoing tradetensions, are fuelling gold's run, Meger added.

Asian central banks signaled major concerns on Wednesdayabout the outlook for economic growth, stunning markets with aseries of surprising interest rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2532UI

The world's two largest economies have been locked in abitter trade tussle, which escalated last week when U.S.President Donald Trump said he would impose additional tariffson Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24X1A5

On Monday, China responded by allowing its currency toweaken past the 7 per dollar mark, prompting Washington to labelBeijing a currency manipulator. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2520DBurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U019

Spot gold has sprinted over 19% since touching this year'slow of $1,265.85 in May.

Also fuelling gold's rally was a slump in U.S. Treasuryyields and Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Averagetanking more than 300 points. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530KLurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25343M

Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects a trade deal to bestruck before the 2020 U.S. presidential election, while MorganStanley warned that more tit-for-tat tariffs could tip the worldeconomy into recession by the middle of next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25262O

Meanwhile, U.S. short-term interest rates futures rose onWednesday, as traders increased bets that the Federal Reservewould cut key borrowing costs three more times by year-end. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2530DY

'Gold fever' could be sustained by factors including "thecurrent stage of the economic cycle, the scarcity of safe-havenassets and central bank purchases," analysts at Societe Generalesaid in a note.

Gold denominated in the British pound XAUGBP=R , Japaneseyen XAUJPY=R , Australian dollar XAUAUD=R and Indian rupee MAUc1 hit their highest on record.

