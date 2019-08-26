PRECIOUS-Gold at over 6-yr peak as trade war escalation sparks safe-haven rush

Shutterstock photo





* Opposes trade conflict escalation-Chinese Vice Premier

* Gold may peak $1,546-$1,569/oz range -techs (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Harshith Aranya

Spot gold XAU= jumped 0.9% to $1,539.70 per ounce as of0414 GMT, having earlier touched $1,554.56 an ounce, its highestsince April 2013.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.8% at $1,549.50 anounce.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 5%additional duty on $550 billion in targeted Chinese goods, hoursafter Beijing unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worthof U.S. products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

"Gold was the beneficiary of President Trump's tweetstorm onFriday," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets.

Equity markets plunged in response, with the U.S. stocksplunging on Friday, and the Asian ones following on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3IIMKTS/GLOB

Traders were also tracking the Group of Seven summit, whereTrump indicated he may have had second thoughts on the tariffs.

Later, the White House clarified that Trump wished he hadraised tariffs on Chinese goods even higher last week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L0H2

Gold retraced some of the earlier gains as traders locked ingains.

"What we are seeing right now is a bit of profit takingcoming in, but that doesn't change the overall sentiment forgold," said OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley.

Meanwhile, in a possible softening, Chinese Vice Premier LiuHe said on Monday that China opposes the escalation of the tradeconflict, a state-backed newspaper reported. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N25402H

On Friday, Fed Chair Powell said the U.S. central bank will"act as appropriate" to keep the economy healthy, although hestopped short of committing to rapid-fire rate cuts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0QG

The markets are fully priced for a quarter-point cut inrates next month, and over 100 basis points of easing by the endof next year. FEDWATCH

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR dived from atop of 1.66% on Friday, leaving them almost matching two-yearyields. US/

The drop in yields caused the dollar index .DXY , whichmeasures the greenback's value against a basket of six majorcurrencies, to slide 0.5% on Friday, and was hovering close tothat level. USD/

Lower bond yields and a weaker dollar reduce the opportunitycost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Spot gold may peak in a range of $1,546-$1,569 per ounce,said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M12A

Indicative of market sentiment, SPDR Gold TrustGLD , theworld's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said itsholdings rose 0.58% to 859.83 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullishstance in COMEX gold in the week to Aug. 20, the U.S. CommodityFutures Trading Commission said on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAQN015E89

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was up 1.3% at $17.62 per ounce andplatinum XPT= gained 1% to $862.

Elsewhere, silver XAG= was up 1.3% at $17.62 per ounce andplatinum XPT= gained 1% to $862.

Palladium XPD= climbed 0.5% to $1,467.23 per ounce. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya and K. Sathya Narayanan inBengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

