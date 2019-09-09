Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : T, ACAD, QQQ, MFGP, TVIX, ET, AMD, CYOU, ROKU, NOK, GE, ENLC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 16.96 to 7,869.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,349,976 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
AT&T Inc. ( T
) is +2.9 at $39.15, with 7,549,085 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( ACAD
) is +17.71 at $41.51, with 861,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACAD is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.51 at $192.10, with 391,670 shares traded. This represents a 33.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Micro Focus Intl PLC ( MFGP
) is +0.25 at $13.55, with 367,351 shares traded. MFGP's current last sale is 84.69% of the target price of $16.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.4899 at $14.54, with 319,049 shares traded. This represents a 14.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Energy Transfer L.P. ( ET
) is +0.1 at $13.47, with 234,988 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.26 at $30.82, with 227,771 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 85.61% of the target price of $36.
Changyou.com Limited ( CYOU
) is +3.18 at $9.10, with 190,372 shares traded. CYOU's current last sale is 73.68% of the target price of $12.35.
Roku, Inc. ( ROKU
) is +2.14 at $172.00, with 189,155 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.02 at $5.03, with 189,153 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".
General Electric Company ( GE
) is +0.05 at $8.76, with 113,545 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 76.17% of the target price of $11.5.
EnLink Midstream, LLC ( ENLC
) is unchanged at $7.77, with 112,176 shares traded. ENLC's current last sale is 67.57% of the target price of $11.5.