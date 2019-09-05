Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 5, 2019 : CLDR, TVIX, SAN, SQQQ, TEVA, AMD, TQQQ, ROKU, QQQ, WORK, ET, GE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 69.72 to 7,788.97. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 7,512,368 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Cloudera, Inc. ( CLDR ) is +0.85 at $8.06, with 860,423 shares traded. CLDR's current last sale is 100.75% of the target price of $8.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is -0.84 at $16.37, with 716,170 shares traded. This represents a 28.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Banco Santander, S.A. ( SAN ) is +0.08 at $3.80, with 609,936 shares traded. SAN's current last sale is 76% of the target price of $5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ ) is -1.16 at $32.06, with 583,152 shares traded. This represents a 4.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA ) is -0.26 at $6.84, with 545,364 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. TEVA's current last sale is 76% of the target price of $9.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +0.68 at $31.63, with 481,116 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 86.66% of the target price of $36.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is +2.19 at $63.39, with 443,660 shares traded. This represents a 109.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Roku, Inc. ( ROKU ) is +1.89 at $170.80, with 388,720 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +2.23 at $190.56, with 382,542 shares traded. This represents a 32.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Slack Technologies, Inc. ( WORK ) is -4.32 at $26.75, with 378,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WORK is in the "buy range".

Energy Transfer L.P. ( ET ) is +0.19 at $13.80, with 246,936 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".

General Electric Company ( GE ) is +0.13 at $8.93, with 229,195 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 76% of the target price of $11.75.

