Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : IGIB, TVIX, TQQQ, AMD, SQQQ, NIO, QQQ, AEO, RWT, ET, DEO, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 60.18 to 7,669.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 8,943,396 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF ( IGIB
) is +0.1934 at $58.36, with 2,909,239 shares traded. This represents a 12.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -1.46 at $18.02, with 849,739 shares traded. This represents a 41.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is +1.8 at $60.53, with 442,231 shares traded. This represents a 99.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.41 at $31.31, with 343,135 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 85.78% of the target price of $36.5.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is -1.0599 at $33.61, with 335,191 shares traded. This represents a 9.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.
NIO Inc. ( NIO
) is +0.11 at $2.71, with 330,417 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 61.59% of the target price of $4.4.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +1.93 at $187.58, with 298,926 shares traded. This represents a 30.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. ( AEO
) is -1.45 at $14.82, with 219,054 shares traded. Reuters Reports: American Eagle misses quarterly same-store sales estimates
Redwood Trust, Inc. ( RWT
) is -0.5 at $16.17, with 209,260 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RWT is in the "buy range".
Energy Transfer L.P. ( ET
) is unchanged at $13.60, with 202,929 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "strong buy range".
Diageo plc ( DEO
) is +0.89 at $175.61, with 201,300 shares traded. DEO's current last sale is 92.18% of the target price of $190.5.
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.03 at $4.90, with 169,477 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".