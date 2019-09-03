Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 3, 2019 : CDTX, RUHN, BT, TVIX, TS, QQQ, AMD, SNAP, ORCL, TQQQ, HMY, SAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -27.02 to 7,663.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 6,310,461 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. ( CDTX
) is +1.11 at $2.79, with 1,405,319 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CDTX is 17.233411; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Ruhnn Holding Limited ( RUHN
) is unchanged at $4.51, with 1,094,281 shares traded.
BT Group plc ( BT
) is -0.0656 at $9.93, with 935,100 shares traded. BT's current last sale is 64.93% of the target price of $15.3.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +1.0799 at $19.00, with 715,683 shares traded. This represents a 49.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Tenaris S.A. ( TS
) is -0.3 at $21.34, with 660,296 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TS is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -1.43 at $186.04, with 380,989 shares traded. This represents a 29.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is -0.64 at $30.81, with 366,272 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 84.41% of the target price of $36.5.
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is +0.28 at $16.11, with 290,688 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 100.69% of the target price of $16.
Oracle Corporation ( ORCL
) is unchanged at $52.06, with 289,289 shares traded. ORCL's current last sale is 92.96% of the target price of $56.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is -1.37 at $59.12, with 222,240 shares traded. This represents a 94.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ( HMY
) is -0.03 at $3.68, with 127,295 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HMY is in the "strong buy range".
Banco Santander, S.A. ( SAN
) is -0.07 at $3.68, with 111,501 shares traded. SAN's current last sale is 73.6% of the target price of $5.