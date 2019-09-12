Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 12, 2019 : BHGE, ACB, MFGP, GFI, GE, DB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 31.77 to 7,919.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 8,476,231 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE
) is -0.47 at $21.82, with 1,881,550 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BHGE is in the "buy range".
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ( ACB
) is -0.69 at $5.80, with 484,977 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 59.64% of the target price of $9.725.
Micro Focus Intl PLC ( MFGP
) is -0.09 at $13.65, with 302,299 shares traded. MFGP's current last sale is 85.31% of the target price of $16.
Gold Fields Limited ( GFI
) is +0.34 at $5.26, with 247,660 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 105.2% of the target price of $5.
General Electric Company ( GE
) is +0.02 at $9.38, with 243,061 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 81.57% of the target price of $11.5.
Deutsche Bank AG ( DB
) is -0.19 at $8.10, with 203,549 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 142.11% of the target price of $5.7.