Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 11, 2019 : NYMT, MNK, NOK, QQQ, ROKU, LXRX, FRAN, ZS, T, SAN, GME, TEVA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 7.55 to 7,822.29. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 13,505,069 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. ( NYMT ) is -0.19 at $6.09, with 7,558,124 shares traded. NYMT's current last sale is 97.44% of the target price of $6.25.

Mallinckrodt plc ( MNK ) is -0.24 at $3.64, with 947,969 shares traded. MNK's current last sale is 45.5% of the target price of $8.

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is -0.01 at $5.09, with 804,225 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +0.44 at $191.08, with 390,274 shares traded. This represents a 33.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Roku, Inc. ( ROKU ) is +2.17 at $146.31, with 321,075 shares traded. ROKU's current last sale is 133.01% of the target price of $110.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( LXRX ) is +0.38 at $2.10, with 296,452 shares traded. LXRX's current last sale is 60% of the target price of $3.5.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation ( FRAN ) is +0.9 at $11.30, with 279,317 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FRAN is 9.174524; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Zscaler, Inc. ( ZS ) is -12.1 at $49.50, with 262,691 shares traded. ZS's current last sale is 61.88% of the target price of $80.

AT&T Inc. ( T ) is +0.43 at $38.01, with 251,570 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Banco Santander, S.A. ( SAN ) is -0.02 at $4.07, with 237,478 shares traded. SAN's current last sale is 81.4% of the target price of $5.

Gamestop Corporation ( GME ) is -0.8 at $4.29, with 192,275 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 61.29% of the target price of $7.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA ) is +0.09 at $8.22, with 154,830 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 91.33% of the target price of $9.

