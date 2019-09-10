Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : IGIB, GRPN, MNK, FRAN, BBVA, AQUA, HGV, F, TVIX, MD, QQQ, ERIC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -17.53 to 7,814.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 9,812,124 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF ( IGIB
) is unchanged at $57.87, with 2,596,402 shares traded. This represents a 11.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Groupon, Inc. ( GRPN
) is unchanged at $2.76, with 1,749,802 shares traded. GRPN's current last sale is 78.86% of the target price of $3.5.
Mallinckrodt plc ( MNK
) is +0.3 at $2.40, with 900,553 shares traded. MNK's current last sale is 30% of the target price of $8.
Francesca's Holdings Corporation ( FRAN
) is +3.34 at $8.50, with 702,337 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FRAN is 9.174524; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. ( BBVA
) is +0.08 at $5.16, with 601,300 shares traded. BBVA's current last sale is 68.8% of the target price of $7.5.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. ( AQUA
) is unchanged at $15.75, with 506,190 shares traded. AQUA's current last sale is 98.44% of the target price of $16.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( HGV
) is unchanged at $33.20, with 424,000 shares traded. HGV's current last sale is 96.23% of the target price of $34.5.
Ford Motor Company ( F
) is -0.39 at $9.15, with 352,720 shares traded. F's current last sale is 87.14% of the target price of $10.5.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +0.37 at $15.15, with 299,277 shares traded. This represents a 19.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Mednax, Inc ( MD
) is unchanged at $22.40, with 259,529 shares traded. MD's current last sale is 89.6% of the target price of $25.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.78 at $190.41, with 222,071 shares traded. This represents a 32.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Ericsson ( ERIC
) is -0.0999 at $7.84, with 218,373 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 87.11% of the target price of $9.