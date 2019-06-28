Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 28, 2019 : LYG, MU, NOK, SAP, AMD, BAC, EAT, ATAI, BT, ACWI, BYND, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 12.04 to 7,669.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 3,348,134 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Lloyds Banking Group Plc ( LYG
) is -0.03 at $2.85, with 1,001,700 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 109.62% of the target price of $2.6.
Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU
) is +1.58 at $39.65, with 692,176 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 88.11% of the target price of $45.
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.05 at $5.02, with 664,487 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 68.77% of the target price of $7.3.
SAP SE ( SAP
) is +0.9531 at $135.63, with 609,100 shares traded. SAP's current last sale is 99.73% of the target price of $136.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.26 at $31.00, with 488,324 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is +0.73 at $28.94, with 376,252 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".
Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT
) is unchanged at $39.04, with 240,000 shares traded. EAT's current last sale is 83.06% of the target price of $47.
ATA Inc. ( ATAI
) is +0.64 at $3.24, with 204,425 shares traded.
BT Group plc ( BT
) is +0.01 at $12.70, with 181,538 shares traded. BT's current last sale is 75.6% of the target price of $16.8.
iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund ( ACWI
) is +0.09 at $73.49, with 122,000 shares traded. This represents a 20.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND
) is +3.59 at $166.50, with 121,458 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.01. BYND's current last sale is 136.48% of the target price of $122.
Apple Inc. ( AAPL
) is -1.3401 at $198.40, with 103,104 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".