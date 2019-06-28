Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 28, 2019 : LYG, MU, NOK, SAP, AMD, BAC, EAT, ATAI, BT, ACWI, BYND, AAPL

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 12.04 to 7,669.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 3,348,134 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Lloyds Banking Group Plc ( LYG ) is -0.03 at $2.85, with 1,001,700 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 109.62% of the target price of $2.6.

Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU ) is +1.58 at $39.65, with 692,176 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 88.11% of the target price of $45.

Nokia Corporation ( NOK ) is +0.05 at $5.02, with 664,487 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 68.77% of the target price of $7.3.

SAP SE ( SAP ) is +0.9531 at $135.63, with 609,100 shares traded. SAP's current last sale is 99.73% of the target price of $136.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +0.26 at $31.00, with 488,324 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) is +0.73 at $28.94, with 376,252 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT ) is unchanged at $39.04, with 240,000 shares traded. EAT's current last sale is 83.06% of the target price of $47.

ATA Inc. ( ATAI ) is +0.64 at $3.24, with 204,425 shares traded.

BT Group plc ( BT ) is +0.01 at $12.70, with 181,538 shares traded. BT's current last sale is 75.6% of the target price of $16.8.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund ( ACWI ) is +0.09 at $73.49, with 122,000 shares traded. This represents a 20.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND ) is +3.59 at $166.50, with 121,458 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.01. BYND's current last sale is 136.48% of the target price of $122.

Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) is -1.3401 at $198.40, with 103,104 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Pre-market Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar