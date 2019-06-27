Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : AMD, MGI, QQQ, NIO, SAP, BA, QD, TQQQ, TVIX, NVAX, RIG, WAGE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.95 to 7,646. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 5,011,743 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.34 at $30.26, with 689,025 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 89% of the target price of $34.
Moneygram International, Inc. ( MGI
) is +0.14 at $2.71, with 544,343 shares traded. MGI's current last sale is 72.27% of the target price of $3.75.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.61 at $186.40, with 516,440 shares traded. This represents a 29.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.
NIO Inc. ( NIO
) is -0.04 at $2.51, with 386,680 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 49.7% of the target price of $5.05.
SAP SE ( SAP
) is +0.0787 at $134.11, with 251,750 shares traded. SAP's current last sale is 98.61% of the target price of $136.
Boeing Company (The) ( BA
) is -9.39 at $365.55, with 230,153 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".
Qudian Inc. ( QD
) is +0.23 at $7.61, with 221,197 shares traded. QD's current last sale is 105.69% of the target price of $7.2.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is +0.57 at $61.42, with 200,112 shares traded. This represents a 102.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.14 at $19.81, with 181,295 shares traded. This represents a 10.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Novavax, Inc. ( NVAX
) is +0.54 at $6.08, with 171,588 shares traded. NVAX's current last sale is 20.27% of the target price of $30.
Transocean Ltd. ( RIG
) is -0.08 at $6.31, with 167,994 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 70.11% of the target price of $9.
WageWorks, Inc. ( WAGE
) is -1 at $50.65, with 154,089 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WAGE is in the "buy range".