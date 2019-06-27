Quantcast

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : AMD, MGI, QQQ, NIO, SAP, BA, QD, TQQQ, TVIX, NVAX, RIG, WAGE

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.95 to 7,646. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 5,011,743 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is +0.34 at $30.26, with 689,025 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 89% of the target price of $34.

Moneygram International, Inc. ( MGI ) is +0.14 at $2.71, with 544,343 shares traded. MGI's current last sale is 72.27% of the target price of $3.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +0.61 at $186.40, with 516,440 shares traded. This represents a 29.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. ( NIO ) is -0.04 at $2.51, with 386,680 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 49.7% of the target price of $5.05.

SAP SE ( SAP ) is +0.0787 at $134.11, with 251,750 shares traded. SAP's current last sale is 98.61% of the target price of $136.

Boeing Company (The) ( BA ) is -9.39 at $365.55, with 230,153 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".

Qudian Inc. ( QD ) is +0.23 at $7.61, with 221,197 shares traded. QD's current last sale is 105.69% of the target price of $7.2.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ ) is +0.57 at $61.42, with 200,112 shares traded. This represents a 102.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX ) is -0.14 at $19.81, with 181,295 shares traded. This represents a 10.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Novavax, Inc. ( NVAX ) is +0.54 at $6.08, with 171,588 shares traded. NVAX's current last sale is 20.27% of the target price of $30.

Transocean Ltd. ( RIG ) is -0.08 at $6.31, with 167,994 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 70.11% of the target price of $9.

WageWorks, Inc. ( WAGE ) is -1 at $50.65, with 154,089 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WAGE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Pre-market Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar