Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 26, 2019 : HIVE, VICI, PBR, MU, AMD, BB, QQQ, ABBV, NOK, TVIX, TQQQ, SQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 45.13 to 7,636.67. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 5,719,463 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Aerohive Networks, Inc. ( HIVE
) is +1.25 at $4.44, with 3,718,021 shares traded. HIVE's current last sale is 111% of the target price of $4.
VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI
) is unchanged at $21.80, with 1,100,873 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR
) is -0.18 at $15.80, with 972,610 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $20.
Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU
) is +2.82 at $35.50, with 837,030 shares traded. MU's current last sale is 79.78% of the target price of $44.5.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.89 at $29.75, with 645,500 shares traded. AMD's current last sale is 87.5% of the target price of $34.
BlackBerry Limited ( BB
) is +0.03 at $8.32, with 424,330 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: BlackBerry and LG Expand Partnership to Drive Advancements in Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Technology
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +1.29 at $186.22, with 417,534 shares traded. This represents a 29.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.
AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV
) is +1.12 at $66.82, with 296,288 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Nokia Corporation ( NOK
) is +0.06 at $5.05, with 268,232 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 69.18% of the target price of $7.3.
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is -0.62 at $19.68, with 258,775 shares traded. This represents a 9.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ ( TQQQ
) is +1.21 at $61.30, with 257,343 shares traded. This represents a 102.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is -0.72 at $35.39, with 222,696 shares traded. This represents a 4.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.