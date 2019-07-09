Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 9, 2019 : IPOA, ALT, ORAN, TVIX, AMD, ACIA, NMFC, NIO, DB, TEVA, QQQ, SQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -18.06 to 7,767.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 4,166,687 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session :
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. ( IPOA
) is +0.22 at $10.65, with 1,105,514 shares traded.
Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT
) is +0.31 at $2.81, with 888,535 shares traded. ALT's current last sale is 28.1% of the target price of $10.
Orange ( ORAN
) is -0.0536 at $15.50, with 421,334 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORAN is in the "strong buy range".
Credit Suisse AG ( TVIX
) is +0.69 at $17.01, with 410,631 shares traded. This represents a 10.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is -0.1401 at $31.90, with 290,463 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".
Acacia Communications, Inc. ( ACIA
) is +18.35 at $66.41, with 285,511 shares traded. ACIA's current last sale is 112.56% of the target price of $59.
New Mountain Finance Corporation ( NMFC
) is -0.37 at $13.62, with 281,617 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NMFC is in the "buy range".
NIO Inc. ( NIO
) is +0.08 at $3.57, with 263,716 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.14% of the target price of $4.4.
Deutsche Bank AG ( DB
) is -0.22 at $7.32, with 255,594 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 130.71% of the target price of $5.6.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA
) is -0.17 at $9.00, with 232,531 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 52.94% of the target price of $17.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.82 at $188.89, with 201,388 shares traded. This represents a 31.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ( SQQQ
) is +0.44 at $33.95, with 176,897 shares traded. This represents a 4.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.